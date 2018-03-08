Fearmongering and threats of conflict hinder a sober dialogue

Parliament's adoption of the motion on land expropriation without compensation has elicited hysteria among white people.

This hysteria has found expression in assertions that the debate on land will only serve to divide the country.

A lot has been made of Julius Malema's articulations in and outside of parliament as a justification of the tendency towards the "swart gevaar" fearmongering that always rears its head when there is talk of redress for the injustices of the past.

The argument that debating the land question will divide society denies the reality that South Africa remains a deeply divided nation. Colonialism and apartheid did not only entrench philosophical and ideological divisions between the people of this country.

The lasting legacy of the segregationist policies of successive minority governments over three centuries is the crystalisation of those divisions in the spatial arrangements that make it impossible to overlook, disregard, forget and even reconcile the injustices of the past.

It is not just a history of dispossession that the country is now grappling with. It is the continuing presence, the perpetuation and reinforcement of that dispossession in a democratic South Africa.

South Africa is what it is owing to legalisation of the oppression of the majority.

The debate should not be stymied by the fearmongering of a white minority whose aim is to ensure as little inconvenience and challenge to the privileges it has accrued through injustices.