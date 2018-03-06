Well done guys, but I'll pass the sandwich

In Mzansi a lot of records have been broken.

Anele Mdoda's dance partner in Strictly Come Dancing broke the record for the Man Who Survived a Double Storey House Tumbling On Top Of Him when Anele decided to squash him like a bug on the dance floor.

Tebogo Lerole broke the record for the Man Who Conquered Khanyi Mbau With Pennywhistle Cents and Babes Wodumo broke the Silly Things Spewer record.

So Madi was chuffed to go to another record-breaking attempt at Maponya Mall at the weekend, this time by Cream O Nice as they attempted to make the world's longest line of sandwiches spread over 4km, or in other words, Buji Bikwa's everyday breakfast.

Of course the organisers recruited the biggest loudmouth, Somizi Mhlongo, to be the crowd pleaser for the day.