Well done guys, but I'll pass the sandwich
In Mzansi a lot of records have been broken.
Anele Mdoda's dance partner in Strictly Come Dancing broke the record for the Man Who Survived a Double Storey House Tumbling On Top Of Him when Anele decided to squash him like a bug on the dance floor.
Tebogo Lerole broke the record for the Man Who Conquered Khanyi Mbau With Pennywhistle Cents and Babes Wodumo broke the Silly Things Spewer record.
So Madi was chuffed to go to another record-breaking attempt at Maponya Mall at the weekend, this time by Cream O Nice as they attempted to make the world's longest line of sandwiches spread over 4km, or in other words, Buji Bikwa's everyday breakfast.
Of course the organisers recruited the biggest loudmouth, Somizi Mhlongo, to be the crowd pleaser for the day.
Shame, he looked good. Clearly, cradle snatching works wonders.
Refilwe Motsei of Jozi FM also joined Somizi on stage, screaming into the microphone.
Madi found herself Googling the best ear, nose and throat specialists in the Sandton area. Girl, maybe that's why you are not on Live Amp.
Another reason could be your sense of fashion or lack thereof. Sweetie, what on earth were you wearing?
That jacket was an eyesore, and please call Khabonina to give you stomach exercises before baring the flab.
Miss Cosmo and her camel toe showed up, and that's when Madi lost her appetite. Girl, you should consider being some cheap sanitary towel ambassador.
Ewan Strydom was the sexy eye candy that Madi enjoyed. Even the rag T-shirt he was wearing did not bother her one bit. Keep smiling Ewan, it's your best feature.
Madi is happy to announce that the record was broken. No, she did not have a bite. Her GPS knows where to get a decent sandwich.