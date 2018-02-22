Gigaba lacks gravitas and credibility for South Africans to trust him with money

Malusi Gigaba will go down in history as the first person to bump up taxation on goods and services under the ANC government - but that is the least of his worries.

As controversy continues to swirl around him, Gigaba announced a one-percentage point increase in value-added tax in the 2018 budget yesterday to raise revenue to fund government's spending needs.

Raising the cost of living for all households is a hard sell at the best of times. For a scandal-fatigued and already hard-pressed nation, the last thing to demand is that consumers dig deeper to finance former president Jacob Zuma's disastrous legacy.

Apart from the drain on public resources and crippling state-owned enterprises, Zuma had bequeathed the new government the burden of funding his fee-free R57-billion education plan, hastily announced in December without proper consultation with the National Treasury.

With tax collection undershot by R48.2-billion, options for raising revenue were limited.

In truth, Gigaba had little to do with the compilation of the budget, or the decision to raise VAT. It could easily have been someone else presenting it had President Cyril Ramaphosa opted to swing his axe before yesterday.

Raising the VAT rate for the first time in 25 years ahead of what is likely to be a highly contested election next year could be politically suicidal for the ANC government and required public trust in the finance ministry.

Gigaba and his deputy Sfiso Buthelezi are both haunted by corruption allegations relating to state capture and were Zuma's controversial choices to replace the much-trusted Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas.