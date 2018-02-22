Cyril ups the ante for opposition parties

An air of calm pervaded parliament as President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the debate on his State of the Nation Address.

There are no guarantees how long the calm will last but now the Zuma era has passed, the challenge has been thrown to the opposition to raise their level of debate.

For years now, opposition parties have used much of their air time in parliament to barrage the ANC with criticism and censure over a delinquent president and the governing party's consistent defence of his indiscretions. But, an anti-corruption stance and appeal for clean government are in no way clear policy positions that enlighten voters about what these parties would do differently to achieve development and transformation.

Even as the opposition will continue to scrutinise the governing party, the credibility that Ramaphosa is engendering in the government and the ANC means there will need to be more thinking and less howling.

Ramaphosa's responses demonstrated that he has little appetite for the obfuscation of his predecessor. He is not afraid of tackling questions head-on and he does not perceive it as weakness to acknowledge the failings of the past.

He disarmed his critics in parliament and addressed their assessment of his vision and plan head-on. And taking South Africans into his confidence, he went to the heart of what necessitates transformation.