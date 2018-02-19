State of the fashion simply appalling
Madi could not wait to deliver the state of the fashion address regarding the red carpet at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week.
It was simply the worst that Madi has seen, which is baffling because with the initial postponement of the Sona, MPs had ample time to rethink outfits. But did they? Dololo!
Instead, we were treated to a fashion eyesore extravaganza by people who have deeper pockets than the rest of us, so no excuse!
Let's dive right in. Aus Lindiwe Zulu, what on earth were you thinking? That thing on your head looked like two tarantulas.
What upsets Madi is how Zulu is always yapping about being dressed by her daughter, Phumzile, who herself looked deplorable. She is allegedly a designer, yet Madi knows an osteoporosis-striken gogo who sews the Methodist Church uniform in Thabazimbi who does a much better job.
Mama Angie Motshekga, ao hle, effort bathong, effort! Ke hore a Donna Claire "two piece" was how you chose to represent yourself!
Phumzile van Damme was simply the best dressed there. Absolutely stunning. Regal and poised.
The Gigabas let Madi down. They are usually the epitome of perfection, yet this year they were a bit understated. Norma looked like a principal who was about to give a speech about birth control at some matric farewell.
Aus Lindiwe Sisulu gave Madi the vibes of an 80s local drama actress in the days when eyeliner doubled as lipliner. Loved the lioness hair and the shoes, though.
Bathong, aus Nomvula Mokonyane! Madi loved the hair and makeup but that dress was age inappropriate. It was like Zanele Mbeki in a tutu. Please leave the Penny Lebyane WhatsApp group .
Mama Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma; wow. Turquoise, neh.Bagaetsho, it's important to acknowledge our skin tones, waitse.