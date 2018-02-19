State of the fashion simply appalling

Madi could not wait to deliver the state of the fashion address regarding the red carpet at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week.

It was simply the worst that Madi has seen, which is baffling because with the initial postponement of the Sona, MPs had ample time to rethink outfits. But did they? Dololo!

Instead, we were treated to a fashion eyesore extravaganza by people who have deeper pockets than the rest of us, so no excuse!

Let's dive right in. Aus Lindiwe Zulu, what on earth were you thinking? That thing on your head looked like two tarantulas.

What upsets Madi is how Zulu is always yapping about being dressed by her daughter, Phumzile, who herself looked deplorable. She is allegedly a designer, yet Madi knows an osteoporosis-striken gogo who sews the Methodist Church uniform in Thabazimbi who does a much better job.

Mama Angie Motshekga, ao hle, effort bathong, effort! Ke hore a Donna Claire "two piece" was how you chose to represent yourself!