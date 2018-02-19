Ramaphosa's focus on inclusion will ensure that nothing changes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered a well-received State of the Nation Address (Sona) - after many years of chaos in our parliament.

The spirit of his address was that of national unity and inclusion - hence his promise of consultative summits.

Good as they clearly are at capturing the national mood, Ramaphosa must not over-glorify the wisdom of his spin doctors. Spin doctors can be crafty, but reality always exposes their hollowness.

Ramaphosa must be made to appreciate that there are two kinds of leaders: transactional and transformational. He must choose which of these two categories he wants to belong to.

A transactional leader facilitates dialogue among interest groups to make everyone feel included. Indeed, big consultative summits are an easy instrument in this regard.

People generally want to be included. That is why they like transactional leaders. Ramaphosa is well-received precisely because of his promise of transactionalism.

The problem with transactional leaders is that they are either quick to run out of steam or eventually get exposed as idealess riders of popular waves.

Transactional leaders don't make history, transformational ones do. Transformational leaders study the fundamental problems and craft a clear plan to take their nations to a promised land.