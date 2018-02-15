Beyond Sunday best, meals were a daily innovation

Her other recipe was to cut all the excess fatty skin from the Sunday chicken and fry them the next day into yummy cracklings to go down with the rice. As time went by, the master cook would add any leftovers into the mix - carrots or green pepper, that she could find.

Many have always disputed that innards are the best of African cuisine. In fact, many insist we are insulting Africans if we mention mogodu, chicken necks and pap, as examples of African food. It is said that during tough times, many Africans would go to abattoirs to ask for the offals that the rich and privileged would throw away.

Upon seeing the long queues the enterprising butchers started to sell this to Africans.

My grandmother, God bless her soul, found herself having to support eight children when her husband died. She used to work at a laundromat servicing a hotel for white professionals in the 1980s, and the employers used to give the workers all the leftover food from the hotel's canteen.

My gran used to collect all the crusts and bring them home. To preserve the bread we would toast it on the coal stove so that we could have something to eat throughout the week.

Another tasty treat was phuthu, seasoned with salty wors fat. After frying wors, the fatty tasty liquid was kept to sprinkle onto the phuthu to give it a semblance of taste.

There were always horrible stories about mushrooms, such as of families being wiped out after eating the poisonous variety. I recall when I had my first taste of mushrooms. My flatmate's cousin claimed that he knew how to pick the right mushrooms and promised they would taste just like chicken.

Upon eating a few spoonfuls of his salty gumbo, I did not agree with him on the chicken taste part, and before I went to sleep I started sweating profusely.

I suspected I had ingested poison. I drank a litre of water to try and flush the poison out. I stayed up all night guarding my life, in the fear that I would die in my sleep.

But my favourite in making the rand stretch was when mom rewarded me for helping cook fish by giving us egg-coated fish bones we had to eat under her watch.

