Infidelity has become nothing short of a modern extreme sport

My son explained to me how he had spent two-thirds of his monthly allowance at boarding school in one sweep last week. He has a Valentine.

The school sells various gifts, which the pupils then buy, and these will be put in respective classes on Valentine's morning for the intended recipients to collect. A cute system, really.

The school neatly administers the admirers, processes the gift exchanges and makes known those who have been targeted by Cupid's arrow.

My son went as far as confidently reassuring me that since the lass agreed to be his Valentine, she will not be receiving gifts from anyone else - which is why he bought almost every sort of gift available at the school shop, including ribbons.

This is, quite frankly, the same thing governments attempted to control with marriages. It was meant to be open and honest.

Let a few hundred folks witness your union, sign the contract and register your marriage. Then wear a ring for easy identification and classification as unavailable.