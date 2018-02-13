Cellphones a powerful tool to assist NGO campaigns

For many in the developing world, their only support and, often, life-line is a nongovernmental organisation (NGO).

Amid widespread poverty, disease, political instability and conflict, particularly in North, West and Central Africa, NGOs have become the primary source of support.

However, the biggest impediment to meeting its mandate is often the inability to effectively communicate with communities.

NGOs require clear, effective lines of interpersonal communication to disseminate information to educate people.

Traditional mass mediums such as billboards, radio and TV are generally ineffective in this regard as there is no guarantee that messages get to the intended recipients, nor do they provide an effective channel for engagement.

The prevailing situation in these regions is not without hope. Advances in the application of mobile technology are providing NGOs with a highly effective means to communicate.

Mobile phone penetration in Africa has ballooned over the past decade.