Edward Zuma a turncoat fighting for his survival

As one spin doctor, Chris Vick, put it: "If Edward Zuma is called on to clean up a mess, then it is a real mess."

On behalf of the family, President Jacob Zuma's son, Edward, has chastised one of his wives, Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, for entering the political space using her Instagram account to defend her husband.

Madiba-Zuma attacked ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa without mentioning his name.

She threatened Ramaphosa and the ANC, saying they were fighting her husband who himself was not fighting.

She posted a picture of herself and Zuma on Friday, saying: "It's going [to] get rough, don't fight with someone who is not fighting you."

She also responded to a comment on the picture, saying "Zuma did not join the ANC in 1991, jumped ship or hip-hopped between the struggle and wealth accumulation".

She also claimed that Zuma would finish his term.