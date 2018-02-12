Edward Zuma a turncoat fighting for his survival
As one spin doctor, Chris Vick, put it: "If Edward Zuma is called on to clean up a mess, then it is a real mess."
On behalf of the family, President Jacob Zuma's son, Edward, has chastised one of his wives, Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, for entering the political space using her Instagram account to defend her husband.
Madiba-Zuma attacked ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa without mentioning his name.
She threatened Ramaphosa and the ANC, saying they were fighting her husband who himself was not fighting.
She posted a picture of herself and Zuma on Friday, saying: "It's going [to] get rough, don't fight with someone who is not fighting you."
She also responded to a comment on the picture, saying "Zuma did not join the ANC in 1991, jumped ship or hip-hopped between the struggle and wealth accumulation".
She also claimed that Zuma would finish his term.
Those who dislike Ramaphosa always accuse him of taking orders from business as well as leaving the ANC when he was not appointed deputy president and going into business.
Her posting pushed the family to release a statement in which it came out in support of the ANC leadership, as well as Ramaphosa.
Edward even did an interview to distance his family from her statement.
This is the real indication that Zuma's era is coming to an end.
No amount of fighting over an Instagram is going to save Zuma.
Edward's new-found loyalty to Ramaphosa is a telltale sign that the writing is on the wall.
In the statement, not only did Edward pledge loyalty to Ramaphosa, he also attacked his father's wife.
The statement reminded Madiba-Zuma what the duties of first ladies ought to be, the first of which is to not to get involved in political fights.
Anyone who knows Edward will not believe that he has had a change of heart.
Previously, when his father was still powerful, he attacked anyone who disagreed with him.
His rants were seen as the views of his father.
But now, it looks like the tables have truly turned. The loyalty to Ramaphosa is nothing but a plea bargain. Edward knows he could soon join his father and brother, Duduzane, in the dock.
His links to tobacco smugglers and Roy Moodley, who is said to have paid Zuma a salary of R1-million for a year, while president of the country, may get him into serious trouble.
Maybe his support is a sign that he may turn state witness.
Zuma is done. The noise is just that. It is about haggling over money, legal fees, perks for himself and for his wives, as well as security for himself and his family.
However, the substantive matter that he is going has been dealt with.
There is no doubt. The next few days will show that.
How he falls is up to Zuma.