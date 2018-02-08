SA needs decisive leadership way beyond mere removal of Zuma

There is a frenzy to make sense of the past few days in South Africa's political life and particularly in the ANC. Unfortunately there has been very little concrete to go on.

What is clear is that the ANC is deluged by crises. And it is also apparent that the party's leadership is floundering to keep the ship afloat.

First the party is facing a crisis of legitimacy. Second it is facing a crisis of incoherence. Third it is facing a crisis of indecision. And this can be summed up as a crisis of leadership.

On Tuesday, Speaker of National Assembly Baleka Mbete announced the postponement of the State of the Nation Address (Sona). She cited concerns over the current political environment.

This about-turn is telling, given that Mbete had rejected opposition requests to postpone the Sona pending the vote of no confidence debate scheduled for later this month.

Although her announcement made no reference to opposition representations, it is evident that she could not ignore their calls. Allowing the Sona to continue with disruptions would be more damaging to the ANC now than on previous occasions.

The ANC and the country would lose any of the goodwill and confidence that the election of Cyril Ramaphosa generated.

A volatile Sona would bury any remaining legitimacy that parliament's presiding officers have. It would also close down any space for constructive communication and cooperation between the ANC and opposition in parliament.