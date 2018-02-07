IEB was born to defy separatist ideology in education

The purpose for the establishment of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) was to challenge the apartheid ideology of separation on the basis of race and actively support inclusivity in education.

This is in direct opposition to the separatist ideology behind the establishment of Orania.

The IEB is an educational institution with deep roots in the democratic history of our country. The IEB was founded at a point where the old apartheid state insisted that children write different exams based on race even if they had all gone to the same school together.

Its very existence grew out of a commitment to educational and democratic principles.

In the late 1980s, when the Joint Matriculation Board (JMB) announced that it would cease to function as an examining authority in South Africa, a number of principals at independent schools that had decided to stop using race as a criteria for admission took the initiative of establishing an organisation that would assume the examining function of the JMB - and hence the IEB was born.

This group of principals refused to accept that they would not be able to continue to function as open schools - they would have been forced to become racially restrictive schools as there would be no examining authority in SA that was not racially defined, if the JMB closed.