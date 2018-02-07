Getting older is not child's play, so stop being so hard on yourself

One of the things I miss about being in my 20s, is how bold I was in my convictions about me and my capabilities.

The gift of hindsight tells me it was naivety, but it is a feeling I miss nonetheless. What felt like guts back then, I now know to have been a life lived with a seasoning of recklessness.

It really was the best and worst of times, the best because we really were having fun and the worst because we really had no idea or clue about anything.

Oh the dawn of adulthood! When we could still party from Thursday to Monday and not skip a beat.

Now, if you party on Friday you will only be able to get out of bed on Monday - if you are lucky.

There are many misconceptions one holds about life in their early 20s. But allow me to talk about two.

One - that you eventually figure life out and live happily ever after and that when you are an adult, you stop needing your parents.

I am 34 years old, at least I will be in the next two months, and have come to realise the hilarity of the lies I fed myself when I was younger.

As delicious as they were, they were still lies. I am mid-way to 40, a mother and have nothing figured out.