Top six discord shows cracks in Cyril's unity project as 2019 looms

It is important for the ANC to portray unity in the lead up to the 2019 elections. In order to convince its supporters of stability, the party's leaders need to convey a coherent message and vision.

But unity requires agreement and consensus. And, depending on what that consensus is, unity will be good for some and bad for others.

The top six of the ANC should take the lead in this show of unity. The rest of the party will take their cue from them.

Utterances from the top six members of the party have laid bare the prevailing contradictions among the top office bearers of the ANC.