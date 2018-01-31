Time to unplug social media more and savour real life

Heard the tale of the busty blonde mom who humiliated her teenage sons when she erroneously sent her nudes to the WhatsApp group that included high school hockey players and their parents, when she had meant to send them to her hubby?

I'm sure you have also been caught in a similar situation, sending the wrong message to an unintended recipient albeit sans the embarrassment on the scale of the hockey mom's.

In a recent moment of distraction a neighbour who is as straight-laced as they come also sent an intimate message to our housing estate WhatsApp group.

"Dear cupcake, I want my nunu waiting for me when I get home. I'm skipping red robots on my way rushing to get to you."

To top it all, it was signed "Red Stallion".

As we were reading the message the standard, "Sorry, message sent to wrong group" followed as Red Stallion apologised and you could hear a pin drop in the group as we all figured out what his "nunu" was.

To save him further embarrassment, no one commented on the mistake and we quickly moved on to another topic.

I was telling someone close to me that we have to invent a way to instantly delete a message sent to a wrong person or group before they read it.

Talking on WhatsApp has become the most inventive and interesting means of communicating of our time.

It just doesn't feel the same to communicate with SMS any more without that option to add a laughing or crying emoji for emphasis.