Inquiries can help isolate rotten apples in government

Any caring South African should be worried about the events taking place in the country.

I am referring to the inquiries into Eskom, Life Esidimeni and the Department of Social Development.

A criminal case into a Free State dairy farm - where millions were allegedly given to the Gupta family by the provincial government - is also brewing.

The Sunday Times reports that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation - the Hawks - are ready to charge the family, together with Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who authorised the deal when he was Free State MEC for agriculture.

These inquiries have exposed how incompetent and uncaring the ANC government has been.

They give a clear picture that its agenda has not been about citizens, but about politicians.

The question is: will the findings of these commissions and court cases force government officials - and those who manage state-owned enterprises - to do things differently?