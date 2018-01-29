Androgynous look won the Sun Met
The Cape Town mayor should seriously consider giving Madi the key to the city because she had hardly unpacked from her last visit when she found herself back again at the weekend.
This time for the annual Sun Met, where celebville descended to show us who properly thought out their outfit.
Let's delve right in. Madi will start with the best dressed.
Dineo Moeketsi was a couture goddess in her ensemble. So stunning that Madi didn't focus on her catfish lips for once.
Gugu Khathi looked amazing in her blue dress. The blonde chopped hair worried Madi a bit because it's what I call the "he hurt me look". We saw it on Zinhle after Bonang snatched her man away, and even on Tira's ex-wife.
Madi hopes there's no trouble in paradise Gugu.
Luthando Shosha blew Madi away in her androgynous look. Best dressed woman hands down.
Scalo, the dress you put on Blue Mbombo was perfection! Loved it.
Aus Blue, on the other hand, still hasn't registered with Abet for English lessons, so she's not worth a mention.
Riky Rick took the best-dressed man title. It was a toss up between him, Dash and KO, but Riky has been consistent this fashion season.
Usain Bolt would have been an option for Madi, but he was not exactly the whole package.
Bathong, Somizi rocked up all matchy-matchy with his beau, who seriously looks 12.
Nomuzi Mabena looked a hot mess as usual, but Madi will give her a pass for the Sassoon-cut wig. It really worked on you, as opposed to your usual python-licked mess.
Minnie Jones looked awful. Madi didn't get the gobela-in-a-hut look, sorry.
The worst of the worst has to be Khanya Mkangisa.
Khanya, the Limpopo Gospel Awards will be later on in the year, save that outfit for then.