Lack of township consumer info recreates apartheid

I contend that the lack of detailed information of South African township consumers in the democratic era is as discriminatory as the exclusion they suffered under apartheid.

Detailed empirical data for township research and marketing is virtually nonexistent, a surprising fact given that half of SA's urban market lives in these settlements that are dotted in and around the main urban centres, according to a 2014 World Bank research report.

The study found that Diepsloot, northwest of Johannesburg and home to more than 200000 people, had a R2-billion spending power that was mainly spent in the suburbs of Sandton and Fourways.

But ask any of the country's main supermarket chains or indeed the Fast moving consumer goods (FCMG) manufacturers and none of them would be able to provide a complete profile of their township customer, more than two decades after the end of apartheid economy which created these areas as pools of cheap labour.

Amid the explosion of information spawned by the internet and improved data and information collection and storage, there really should be no reason for the dearth of market information on a segment of the market that is massive and can only grow.

I strongly believe that one of the ways we can improve the lives of the millions who live in the townships and the informal settlements around the urban areas is through the transformation of the retail value chain. This is a role only the private sector can play, harnessing the power of entrepreneurship, technology and market forces to change lives.