Don't downgrade SA's embassy in Tel Aviv

Dear Honorable Ramaphosa,

Firstly, I would like to congratulate you on your election as the president of the ANC.

Secondly, I would like to thank God for ensuring that your policy conference was peaceful as many people had prayed for peace to prevail. You will remember that I also called for members of parliament to pray for the ANC conference on November 30, 2017.

Thirdly, I want to register my utter disappointment at the ANC conference resolution to downgrade the South African embassy in Israel.

The fact is that downgrading the embassy will not serve the broader interests of our people here at home, but only the narrow political interests of hateful Hamas and the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), organisations that continue to dream about annihilating Israel from the face of the earth.

Honourable deputy president, I cannot understand why, when many African countries are now warming up to and improving their relations with Israel, while new embassies and diplomatic offices are being opened, the ANC does the opposite by resolving to downgrade our embassy in Tel Aviv, and thus sour relations with Israel, a democratic country that has so much to offer SA!

Our country has many challenges in areas where Israel has specialised technology, yet we do not ask for their assistance for the benefit of our people, particularly the poorest of the poor. Israel is a world leader in innovation and technology that can benefit South Africa.