ANC is making yet more false promises of land expropriation, jobs and unity

Over the past eight years, the people of South Africa have been abused by the government of Jacob Zuma to the extent that their hunger for hope now renders them vulnerable to all kinds of pseudo-messiahs.

The latest abuse was the January 8 statement delivered by Cyril Ramaphosa. Using different African languages, Ramaphosa blackmailed many into believing it is possible to renew and unite a party corrupt beyond repair.

Those of us who know people like DD Mabuza, Ace Magashule, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, and other dodgy characters, know very well that it is impossible to renew the people who sat behind Ramaphosa as he delivered his message of hope.

It does not matter how many African languages Ramaphosa can speak, discerning South Africans will never buy the propaganda that the current leadership of the ANC is a "unity" leadership. It is a desperate collection of very scary characters.

To millions of ordinary South Africans, it is not Ramaphosa's message of "unity" and "renewal" that matters; it is his promise of jobs that is important. In this, Ramaphosa was abusive.

Ramaphosa told a big lie. He said that the ANC will expropriate land without compensation in a manner that is sustainable and grows the economy.

Ramaphosa knows this will not happen.