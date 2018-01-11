Revenge of the birds exposes the softie I have become

It is very clear that as I get older, I am becoming softer and softer. Now I am as harmless as a newborn puppy and as kind as Mother Teresa of Calcutta. It seems I can't even hurt a fly anymore.

You see, during my youth I was a remarkable marksman with a catapult or skietrekker, as we called it. While looking after my uncle's cattle, goats and sheep in rural Limpopo, birds would come tumbling out of trees as a result of my marksmanship. Nestling doves and the like would be hit smack on the head as they sat on their eggs and I would have my protein right there. Others would be trapped using a gum fashioned from products of certain trees. The gum would stick their feathers together so that they could not fly and they would be easy pickings.

It seems now that I am in my adult life, the shoe is on the other foot. It is the birds that are giving me a hard time and I feel helpless to do anything about it.

I have fruit trees and a vegetable garden in the yard and the birds are literally terrorising me. They devour everything, leaving me frustrated and working overtime just to keep up with them. In my youth, that would have been unthinkable. I would have eaten a whole lot of them by now.

In the yard I have mango, peach, apricot, naartjie, granadilla and pomegranate trees. We have not enjoyed any of them in the last few years. In some cases, the birds peck and swallow the little fruits just as they develop from the flowering stage.

The fruit that survive this stage are pecked the moment they show signs of ripening. The flying rascals would peck one fruit and then go to another, leaving a lot of "wounded" fruit on the trees.

Some fruit fall to the ground as they are being attacked and the little "terrorists" just leave them there.