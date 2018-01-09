I lost a friend, father who advised and led from the front

A baobab tree has fallen and its reverberation has caused a political tremor not only in our country but across our continent and the world over.

From humble beginnings in Johannesburg, Professor Keorapetse "Bra Willie" Kgositsile grew to become a truly gentle political giant. He was an accomplished scholar, a highly decorated poet and cultural worker and an uncompromising internationalist.

A versatile revolutionary, Bra Willie perfected the art of relating theory with practice. Even though he was an academic, he also not only understood the importance and correctness of our armed struggle but he became a fearless combatant of our People's Army, Umkhonto weSizwe (MK).

Bra Willie, your involvement in political and combat work has contributed in no small measure to the successes we made against the fascist, apartheid armed forces.

Talking about your involvement in the armed struggle reminds me of your glowing words in a poem you titled Red Song:

"If I could sing...

My opening lines would be:

Need I remind anyone

That the armed struggle

Is an act of love?"

Prof cherished education as he believed that it was one of the potent tools available to the oppressed to lift themselves out of their subjugation and oppression.