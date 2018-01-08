Winners step up to the plate with also-rans

So, because Madi is not part of the masses whose bonuses went with the “Omunye phezu komunye” fever this past festive, she started her 2018 on an opulent note, sipping on champagne at the annual L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate held at the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town at the weekend.

Truth be told – Madi maxed out her credit card, all for you.

Not a whole lot of celebs turned up. Most people were probably attending the all-white party in their fridges.

Anyway, Madi of course scouted the race course to determine who got the blue-and-white theme right and who should have rather stayed home and watched the Isibaya omnibus.