Winners step up to the plate with also-rans
So, because Madi is not part of the masses whose bonuses went with the “Omunye phezu komunye” fever this past festive, she started her 2018 on an opulent note, sipping on champagne at the annual L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate held at the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town at the weekend.
Truth be told – Madi maxed out her credit card, all for you.
Not a whole lot of celebs turned up. Most people were probably attending the all-white party in their fridges.
Anyway, Madi of course scouted the race course to determine who got the blue-and-white theme right and who should have rather stayed home and watched the Isibaya omnibus.
Bonang Matheba, who has always done stunning couture at the Queen’s Plate, completely let Madi down this year. The blue pantsuit looked ill-fitting, and that fabric like something on a bridesmaid on Our Perfect Wedding. That is not how you dress post breakup, love. Madi loved how Bonang made an inconspicuous exit though. That is a star, honey.
Mbali Nkosi looked okay, a bit too flower girl for Madi, but what this girl really needs is to rethink her make-up artist. She always looks like she uses baby powder or self-raising flour on her face to achieve that matte look.
Maps Maponyane looked dapper, minus the hat. A bit too Bra Bizza for Madi. Bathong Riky Rick looked debonair and expensive, like he drives a Maserati or something. Absolutely the best he’s ever looked, good job, love. K Naomi looked so cute. Madi did not see that coming.
She looked like a breath of fresh air. You know who completely blew the socks off Madi? Enhle Mbali Maphumulo. She looked fabulous in a dainty, skimpy blue dress.
Nomzamo Mbatha was couture perfection, but Madi still thinks the boobs playing peek-a-boo were a bit much.