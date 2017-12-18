President's speech a terrible way to say his goodbyes

"I bear no grudges."

This is what President Jacob Zuma told ANC delegates when he opened the party conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Saturday, in his last speech as ANC president.

Although he claimed not to bear grudges, his speech said the opposite. He is not a happy man. He attacked everyone who differed with him, including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He touched on the deaths of mineworkers during the Lonmin strike at Marikana in 2012. The incident happened when Ramaphosa was a shareholder and non-executive director at the mining company.

He also attacked the judiciary, Cosatu, the SACP and members of parliament who joined forces with opposition parties, civil society movements and the media to back calls for his removal as head of state.

He even demanded that delegates develop a policy that will expel ANC members who turn to the courts when they don't get their way.

Not for a single moment did Zuma take responsibility for anything that went wrong under his watch.