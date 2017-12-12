When all a loving couple have is the blurred line between love and hate

I have seen some relationships suffer all kinds of storms, including boxing matches and car chases.

There are some who insist their love is strengthened by regular bouts of kick ass and some stab wounds.

The acceptance of pain and suffering in the body of love is a narrative that leaves me shivering. Such incidents are so common we use endearing terms to mask their combative nature - a lover's tiff. A tiff with blood, stitches and psychological trauma?

There are times when both parties to a relationship are perpetrators of violence, the couples that we neglect because we accept that escalating every misunderstanding to a physical fight is in their nature.

We stop the interventions and hope they will eventually call the police, as usual. We passively reassure them that they are normal.

Such passionate lovers find more fire when paired with their kind. In most cases, they find each other and enjoy each other. Absolutely.

They crave the violence and would rather throw phones at the wall than enquire verbally about that text. Theirs is a frequent test of energy, a need to show love by strength and destruction. They serve the backhand like Serena Williams, on your face, just to ask a question!