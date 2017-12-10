Little voice of reason in all the noise of song and dance

Fate signed, sealed and delivered

It's full throttle to the start of the elective conference at Nasrec next week when a chosen 4000-odd of the Khongolose type will once again decide your fate and mine, dear reader.

It is a quinquennial ritual that sees the ruling elite of the governing party pretend they care for the hoi polloi in green, black and yellow of Madiba's party - not that the great man would recognise the once great movement were he to wake up now.

When clowns come marching in

Vera has had fun watching the circus as it rolls into town and plays itself out on newspaper pages and every other media space out there.

Idols in drag

On Monday we woke up to a screaming headline with The Ex, one of two front runners for Namba Wan's job, declaring that Khongolose will win the 2019 elections with her at the helm.

"I'm a cadre who has a vast experience in government and the country can say when I'm in government this is what I have done. South Africans will know that I am very decisive. I don't sing about things, I act."

Sucker punch

Now, that sounds like a stab at someone Vera knows, who shall remain nameless. This fella won a singing contest in Polokwane where he smoked everybody, including the unsuspecting Pipe-Sucking Intellectual, who thought they were electing a president.

He pulled off the trick again in Mangaung when that chap with a snow-white goatee and pitch-black Afro was lulled into a false sense of security, and South Africa is still to recover from the catastrophe that followed both those elections.

No song and dance