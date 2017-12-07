Take youth activism beyond varsity to transform all of SA

In the last few weeks I have had the opportunity to interact with youth who shared their perspectives on politics and economic change in the country.

As they observe the goings on in the country, they are clearly not happy with the slow pace of development and transformation.

Many of them seniors at universities, they shared their frustration about the gap between the world of well informed and exposed debate at varsity and the paucity of information and resources in the villages and townships they come from.

They understand that their future depends on what is done in the present. Many of them are activists who participated in the various Must Fall campaigns. But their activism is stymied.

As they agitate for their cause of widening access and social and economic inclusion at institutions of higher learning, they're unable to translate their activism to issues that concern them and their communities beyond the university gates.