SA in good spirits after launch of craft gin club

This year, South Africa has undoubtedly experienced an unprecedented surge of local gin brands and just as many festivals to showcase the spirit.

Altogether there are more than 75 local gin brands produced by 50 distillers gracing booze store shelves - from Limpopo to the Cape, where there is a greater number of producers of the spirit and signature bars.

Notably, gin is currently experiencing the best of times worldwide, but the trend in South Africa is being spurred by the availability of the vast diversity of flora from which local distillers source a rich array of botanicals for the craft spirit.

Noticeable growth in gin consumption in the past two years has been particularly recorded in Britain, the home of London dry gin. According to The Guardian, the British bought 40million bottles of the spirit in 2016. However, the Philippines top the world, followed by the US, when it comes to consumption.

Now comes the news that SA has its own craft gin club, The Gin Box, recently launched at the Beechwood Gardens in Hyde Park, with an exhibition of locally distilled craft gins paired with botanicals. The line-up included Grey Hawk, Trouevaille Spirit, Amari Gin ,Ginologist, Westcliff & Ginifer, Six Dogs, Geometric Gin & Symmetry Tonic, Flowstone, Clemengold, New Harbour Distillery and Fitch & Leeds tonic water.

Jean Buckham, founder of The Gin Box, said members of The Gin Box will receive on a monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly or on an ad hoc basis a box showcasing a small batch of craft gin with unique tonics and hand-picked gourmet food items for pairing with the spirit.