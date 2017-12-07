SA businesses the lungs of the economy

Back in August, Business Leadership SA (BLSA) launched its #Business Believes campaign in Alexandra, just outside Sandton.

We published our contract with South Africa, where business pledged to do all that it could to further various social objectives which link business and society, including job creation, investment in people, communities and small business, promoting black leaders and combating corruption.

This week, we published research that quantifies the economic footprint of BLSA's members in SA. It is not a definitive assessment of business's contribution to the economy as it only focuses on BLSA members (57 out of 73 participated in the survey) and does not include the many thousands of small, medium and micro-enterprises and informal businesses which play a critical role in the daily life of the economy and society.

Nonetheless, it provides an important reminder of how large businesses are the lungs of the economy, the critical drivers of economic activity which determines the standard of living people enjoy in the country.

Some of the key figures show that in 2016, BLSA members: