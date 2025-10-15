OPINION | SA's unemployment crisis demands bold, pro-growth, pro-investment reforms

The mining sector tells an equally bleak story. Thousands of jobs have been lost with little to no prospects for the retrenched to find employment or to use their artisanal skills. The queues at the Unemployment Insurance Fund grow longer each day, a visible, painful reminder of the government's failure to respond decisively.
Instead of tackling these issues head-on, the government continues to rely on short-term public employment schemes that provide temporary relief but no permanence. Social safety nets are necessary, but they cannot substitute for an economy that actually creates jobs.
It is against this backdrop that the select committee on economic development and trade will soon undertake an oversight visit to the Eastern Cape, particularly Gqeberha. The committee will meet investors and tenants at the Coega Special Economic Zone and visit the Markman Industrial Park and various other government entities. We will not sit idly by while people are dying of hunger and unemployment.
Nor will we tolerate complacency from government officials when there is so much work to be done to improve the lives of ordinary South Africans.
“Good stories” do not fill empty stomachs. Narratives of progress are meaningless when bread-and-butter issues remain unaddressed.
No issue is more pressing than SA’s long-term failure to attract investment. Our anaemic growth and its social fallout stem directly from weak investment performance.
Gross fixed capital formation remains below 15% of GDP, half the level achieved by our global peers, and far short of the 30% target envisioned in the National Development Plan.
The Institute of Race Relations report “Open(ing) for Business: SA’s Investment Malaise and How to Escape It” finds that decades of poor policy and subpar administration have compounded the crisis. From unreliable energy and logistics to uncertain regulation and political instability, SA has made investment inherently risky and unattractive. Even where funds are allocated, mismanagement and delay diminish their returns.
SA is underperforming at all three levels. This failure erodes confidence, inflates costs and suppresses innovation.
SA remains the most sophisticated economy on the continent, with valuable infrastructure, vast mineral resources, an adaptive private sector and strong global linkages. What is needed is policy alignment with a pro-growth, pro-investment agenda, one that rewards productivity and competitiveness rather than compliance and patronage.
Small and medium-sized enterprises should be the engines of job creation, yet they face suffocating red tape and rigid labour laws. Extending probation to 12 months and exempting small firms from automatic bargaining council extensions would lower hiring risks and encourage expansion.
Between 2008 and 2025, the labour force expanded by 42%, but employment grew only 15%. Without faster, more labour-intensive growth, joblessness will deepen. Sustained 4% GDP growth could generate about 400,000 new jobs each year, but only if investment, energy reform and logistics improvements restore competitiveness.
SA does not lack analysis; it lacks execution. A credible response to unemployment must align skills with industry needs, empower small businesses, and restore governance that earns public trust.
Parliament’s committees must ensure that these reforms are prioritised, monitored and delivered. Collaboration across government, business, and labour is essential if we are to move from crisis management to genuine job creation.
Our unemployment catastrophe is not inevitable. It is the result of choices and with courage, focus and decisive reform, those choices can still be changed. For the millions waiting for an opportunity to work, the time for incrementalism is over.
- Boshoff is the chairperson of the select committee on economic development and trade in the National Council of Provinces.
OPINION | SA's unemployment crisis demands bold, pro-growth, pro-investment reforms
Joblessness requires a decisive shift towards investment-friendly policies
