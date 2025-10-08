OPINION | Key to fighting fake news in digital age lies in media education and training

Nearly three years later, the “Tembisa 10 babies” story, published by Pretoria News and on Independent Media’s other platforms to such devastating consequences, continues to highlight the urgent need for a re-evaluation of media regulation and media education in SA.
Proliferation of fake news and AI-generated media continue unabated, with almost every credible breaking news story attracting an equal amount of other fake breaking news.
As digital platforms amplify the spread of misinformation and “fake news”, the role of media literacy and ethical journalism becomes paramount.
While the digital age has democratised information sharing, it has also opened the floodgates for misinformation. Fake news, often driven by sensationalism, political agendas, or profit motives, can rapidly spread online, eroding public trust in media institutions and even fuelling social unrest.
The “Tembisa 10 babies” saga served as a stark reminder of the potential harm caused by unchecked misinformation. It underscored the need for robust media regulation that can effectively address ethical lapses where they occur and ensure accountability.
While regulatory frameworks are essential, they cannot solve the problem alone. Media education and training also plays a crucial role in empowering individuals to critically evaluate information, distinguish between fact and fiction, and demand ethical reporting from media outlets.
In SA, a concerted effort is needed to incorporate media literacy into the educational curriculum at all levels. This includes teaching students how to:
- Identify credible sources: Learn to differentiate between reliable news organisations and those with a history of sensationalism or bias.
- Fact-check information: Develop skills to verify claims and sources using online tools and critical thinking.
- Understand media bias: Recognise that all media outlets have perspectives and agendas and learn to evaluate information through multiple lenses.
- Engage responsibly with social media: Be mindful of the potential for misinformation on social platforms and share information responsibly.
While educating the public is crucial, it's equally important to empower journalists and editors with the tools and training to uphold ethical standards.
This includes strengthening ethical guidelines: Media organisations should have clear and comprehensive codes of ethics that address the challenges of the digital age. Journalists and editors should receive regular training on media ethics, fact-checking, and responsible reporting, as well as creating a culture of accountability. Establish mechanisms within newsrooms to encourage self-reflection, peer review, and open dialogue about ethical dilemmas faced on everyday stories.
So, to ensure effective media regulation, SA should consider greater transparency. Media ownership, funding, and decision-making processes should be made more transparent to build public trust and stronger enforcement. Ethical breaches should have clear and meaningful consequences.
Diverse and independent oversight bodies can help to ensure impartiality and balance in media regulation, and public participation. Creating accessible channels for public complaints and feedback can foster accountability and responsiveness from media organisations.
In light of the challenges posed by the digital age, such as the proliferation of fake news and misinformation, there needs to be emphasised the importance of media education and training to empower journalists, editors, and the public.
This can be done by incorporating media literacy into the educational curriculum to equip individuals with the skills to critically evaluate information, identify credible sources, fact-check claims, and understand media bias. By fostering media literacy, the public can become more discerning consumers of information, less susceptible to fake news, and better equipped to hold media organisations accountable.
There is a need for comprehensive and ongoing training for journalists and editors on media ethics, fact-checking, and responsible reporting. This training should emphasise the importance of adhering to ethical guidelines, even in the face of competitive pressures and the fast-paced nature of digital news cycles. By empowering journalists with the knowledge and skills to uphold ethical standards, the media can regain public trust and fulfil its role as a reliable source of information.
Public engagement and participation is important in media regulation. This could involve creating accessible channels for public complaints and feedback, promoting media literacy campaigns, and encouraging open dialogue between the media and the public. By actively involving the public in media regulation, a sense of ownership and accountability can be fostered, leading to a more responsible and responsive media environment.
By focusing on media education, training, and empowerment, SA can address the root causes of misinformation and fake news, rather than solely relying on punitive measures. This approach not only equips individuals with the skills to navigate the digital landscape but also strengthens the media's ability to fulfil its crucial role in a democratic society.
In the digital age, the battle against fake news requires a multipronged approach. Media education, journalist training, and regulatory reform are all essential components of a comprehensive strategy to safeguard truth and ensure a responsible and trustworthy media landscape in SA.
By investing in these areas, we can empower citizens to be informed and create a media environment that serves the public interest.
