SOWETAN SAYS | World must speak in one voice against Israel

The interception of an international flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza by Israeli forces has been correctly met with condemnation and protests in various countries around the world.
The move by the Israeli government has not only violated international laws but also threatened the safety of citizens from countries aboard the Gaza-bound vessels to deliver aid so desperately needed by those affected by war.
About 45 vessels with over 470 volunteers from more than 40 countries attempting to deliver food and medical aid to Palestinians were intercepted by the Israeli military last week. They were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel's blockade.
The activists intercepted and detained by Israel included seven campaigners from SA, among them Mandla Mandela, the grandson of the late statesman Nelson Mandela.
While President Cyril Ramaphosa joined a growing chorus of leaders calling for the release of those detained, there was still no sign of release of the South Africans by late afternoon on Sunday.
Activists from other countries who arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, over the weekend said they had been subjected to violence and treated like animals by the Israeli military. The blockade of aid and intimidation of humanitarian activists was the third such attempt by Israel in months after similar interceptions were reported in June and July.
That such actions have been allowed to continue for months while people in Gaza, who are affected by Israel’s war against Palestinians, are left starving and in need of medical supplies is indicative of the world’s indifference to Israel’s atrocities.
This is a shameful situation considering that so many innocent people have been killed in Gaza and those who survived Israel’s onslaught have been pushed to the brink of starvation for so long.
But by blocking aid, particularly food and medical supplies meant for civilians of its war in Gaza, Israel is not only killing people with bombs but equally forcing them to die from starvation.
We support our government’s efforts to ensure Israel’s immoral acts are brought to an end through intervention by international peace and security bodies like the United Nations.
The success of SA’s case in the International Court of Justice to declare Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide must be embraced by the world to ensure those responsible for the deaths of people are held to account.
The world needs to speak in one voice against the devastation ongoing in Gaza, where civilians, including children, are being killed daily.
SOWETAN SAYS | World must speak in one voice against Israel
Image: Esa Alexander
