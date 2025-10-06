OPINION | Why Malema's pre-sentencing process is a critical test for neutrality in our criminal justice system

Direct imprisonment remains the most punitive option. It is primarily driven by the goals of retribution and general deterrence.
In this case, the court would consider whether the seriousness of the crime, combined with the need to send an unequivocal message to the public regarding the rule of law, necessitates incarceration.
Periodical imprisonment involves serving the sentence over specified non-consecutive periods (typically weekends). It is a hybrid sentence designed to maintain the deterrent effect of incarceration while minimising the disruption to the offender's employment and family life.
Its appropriateness for a high-ranking political figure would be heavily debated, as it attempts to balance punishment with continued social contribution.
Correctional supervision is a structured, community-based sentence aimed squarely at rehabilitation and restorative justice.
It is characterised by strict monitoring, compulsory house arrest (often with electronic tagging), and mandatory participation in developmental and correctional programmes, including community service. Given Malema’s high profile and access to resources, this option could be tailored to maximize his capacity to contribute positively to his community under stringent, visible supervision, thereby serving both a restorative and deterrent function.
The magistrate may also impose a fine, often in conjunction with a fully or partially suspended sentence.
The final sentence will emerge from the court’s attempt to reconcile the often-conflicting objectives within the Sentencing Triad – the crime, the criminal, and the interests of society (CSC). This is a delicate and critical balancing act, not a mathematical equation.
It must be explicitly understood that the probation officer is not a lawyer. We do not argue legal points, challenge jurisprudence, or recommend a specific sentence in a vacuum. Our role is to provide the psychosocial, developmental, and risk data that contextualises the offence and informs the appropriate correctional pathway.
The legal teams focus on facts, evidence, and legal precedent. The social worker’s report, however, provides the human narrative – the assessment of emotional insight, family stability, and the structural factors impacting the offender.
Should the offence fall under legislation prescribing a minimum sentence, the magistrate retains the discretion to impose a lesser sentence.
This high threshold requires that the combined mitigating factors presented, especially those detailed in the PSI regarding the offender's unique circumstances and rehabilitative promise, must be truly exceptional when weighed against the severity of the crime and the interests of society.
OPINION | Why Malema's pre-sentencing process is a critical test for neutrality in our criminal justice system
Image: Mark Andrews
The conviction of Julius Malema in the East London magistrate's court last week marks the pivotal shift from the determination of guilt to the meticulous and nuanced process of sentencing.
As a former probation officer and academic specialising in criminal justice social work, I view this juncture as a critical test of our justice system’s commitment to individualised justice.
While the political and public noise surrounding Malema is immense, the probation officer tasked with the pre-sentence report must operate in a strictly neutral and (social) evidence-based space.
A pre-sentence investigation is a comprehensive assessment conducted by a correctional officer and social worker (acting as a probation officer) under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 . It is an indispensable tool for judicial officers to move beyond the facts of the crime and consider the "person of the offender".
The core of this assessment is to gather and verify social background information. This includes, but is not limited to, the offender’s personal history, children, family and marital status, educational and employment background, mental and physical health, financial status, and community standing. Crucially, the probation officer must assess the offender's remorse, insight into the offence, and potential for rehabilitation.
A probation officer's report is designed to address the foundational trilogy of sentencing objectives as set out in cases like S v Zinn 1969. Our voice, as mandated professionals, must remain neutral and objective, serving neither the prosecution nor the defence as a weapon, but the court as a beacon of impartial social evidence.
The magistrate has a full range of sentencing tools available, each serving distinct goals of retribution, deterrence, prevention, and rehabilitation. The probation officer’s report provides the social scaffolding upon which the choice of sentence will rest.
For Malema, the argument for deviation would centre on his potential for positive public contribution if rehabilitated in the community, the specific, perhaps politically-charged context of the offence, and evidence of genuine remorse and commitment to therapeutic change – all of which a well-crafted PSI must convincingly illuminate.
Even for a figure as polarising as Malema, the principles of Therapeutic Jurisprudence (TJ) and Restorative Justice (RJ) must be considered without prejudice.
Therapeutic Jurisprudence focuses on the law’s potential to operate as a therapeutic agent, while Restorative Justice seeks to repair the harm caused to the victim and community.
The judiciary’s commitment to these modern correctional philosophies, as informed by a neutral and professional social work report, will ultimately determine whether the outcome is a sentence that simply penalises, or one that genuinely seeks to heal and transform.
