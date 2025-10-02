If it is, then the accused is entitled to acquittal. A conviction cannot rest on suspicion, speculation, or inferential leaps unsupported by credible evidence. Yet in Malema’s case, the magistrate appears to have overlooked this principle, preferring conjecture over hard proof.
OPINION | Malema's conviction riddled with fatal legal flaws
Image: Mark Andrews
The conviction of Julius Malema on charges relating to the unlawful discharge of a firearm has been celebrated in some quarters as a triumph of justice and accountability.
However, a closer examination of the trial proceedings reveals that the judgment is fraught with legal and factual misdirections so fundamental that it cannot withstand appellate scrutiny.
Criminal convictions must rest on solid evidentiary foundations, tested against the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. In this case, those foundations are conspicuously absent. The conviction is fatally flawed, and an appellate court, properly applying established principles of law, is almost certain to overturn it.
In any criminal trial, the starting point is the presumption of innocence. The constitution enshrines the right of every accused person “to be presumed innocent, to remain silent, and not to testify during proceedings.”
Flowing from this constitutional guarantee is the requirement that the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. This standard is not a mere formality, it is the bulwark against wrongful convictions. In S v Van der Meyden 1999, the court stressed that the test is not whether the accused’s version is improbable, but whether it can be said to be reasonably possibly true.
If it is, then the accused is entitled to acquittal. A conviction cannot rest on suspicion, speculation, or inferential leaps unsupported by credible evidence. Yet in Malema’s case, the magistrate appears to have overlooked this principle, preferring conjecture over hard proof.
The trial court’s primary reliance on video evidence was its first major misstep. Section 221 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 regulates the admissibility of documentary and electronic evidence.
A video recording is classified as real evidence, and its admissibility hinges upon proving three crucial aspects: originality, authenticity, and the maintenance of an unbroken chain of custody.
In this case, the prosecution failed to establish these elements to the satisfaction demanded by law. No expert evidence was presented to authenticate the video, no witness confirmed the absence of tampering, and no documentation traced the video’s journey from recording to presentation in court.
The magistrate, however, admitted the footage and relied heavily upon it without requiring compliance with statutory safeguards. This failure is not a trivial matter.
Courts have repeatedly emphasised that evidence which has not been properly authenticated carries no evidentiary weight. By overlooking this requirement, the trial court effectively permitted speculative evidence to stand in for proof, thereby violating Malema’s right to a fair trial.
The second pillar of the state’s case, the discovery of a spent cartridge, was equally problematic. According to the evidence, the cartridge was found only two days after the alleged incident.
This delay, coupled with the absence of a clear, documented chain of custody, fatally undermines its reliability. In criminal law, the integrity of physical evidence depends on an unbroken evidentiary trail that shows where the item was found, who handled it, how it was stored, and how it was eventually presented in court.
In S v Malindi 1983, the court warned that where the chain of custody is broken, the reliability of physical evidence becomes questionable and may justify exclusion.
By ignoring this principle, the magistrate allowed compromised evidence to influence the outcome of the trial. Moreover, no ballistic or forensic analysis linked the cartridge directly to Malema’s alleged conduct. The prosecution’s case rested on assumption: that because a cartridge was found in the vicinity, it must have been discharged by Malema. Such reasoning is speculative and insufficient to ground a conviction.
Perhaps the most glaring weakness in the prosecution’s case is the absence of scientific proof that Malema discharged a firearm with live ammunition.
No gunshot residue tests were conducted on Malema’s hands or clothing, no ballistic examination conclusively tied the cartridge to a weapon allegedly in his possession, and no eyewitnesses testified to seeing live rounds discharged.
The Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000, under section 120, criminalises the reckless handling or discharge of a firearm. But conviction under this section requires proof that a firearm was discharged recklessly and with live ammunition.
Without forensic evidence, the prosecution’s case relied entirely on inference, an inference drawn from shaky video evidence and a compromised cartridge. The constitutional principle that guilt must be proven beyond reasonable doubt cannot be satisfied by inference alone, particularly where alternative explanations remain reasonably possible.
It is entirely conceivable, for example, that the video was misinterpreted, that blanks rather than live ammunition were discharged, or that the cartridge discovered later was unrelated to the event in question. The absence of scientific evidence renders the conviction unsustainable.
The cumulative effect of these evidentiary defects is that Malema was denied a fair trial. Section 35(3) of the constitution guarantees every accused the right to a fair hearing before an impartial court, including the right to challenge and test the evidence presented against them.
By admitting unauthenticated video evidence, disregarding the compromised chain of custody of the cartridge, and convicting in the absence of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, the magistrate failed to uphold these rights.
Fair trial rights are not procedural niceties, they are substantive safeguards designed to protect individuals from the immense power of the state. When courts overlook these safeguards, the legitimacy of the entire justice system is called into question.
Given the magnitude of the trial court’s errors, it is almost inevitable that the conviction will be set aside on appeal. South African appellate courts have consistently intervened where trial courts have misapplied the law or failed to observe constitutional protections.
In S v Shackell 2001, the Supreme Court of Appeal emphasised that a conviction cannot stand where the state’s case leaves room for reasonable doubt. Similarly, in S v Trainor 2003, the court warned against selective reliance on aspects of evidence while ignoring others that cast doubt on the prosecution’s case. These precedents strongly support the argument that Malema’s conviction, founded on defective evidence and speculative inference, cannot withstand appellate scrutiny.
Malema’s conviction on charges of unlawfully discharging a firearm represents a textbook example of judicial error.
I am not a practising lawyer, but a senior legal scholar. Even at this stage of my legal training, it is evident that the trial court’s reasoning was unsound. These were not minor technical errors, they struck at the heart of the fairness of the proceedings.
In light of these material misdirections, the conviction is fatally flawed. An appellate court, applying the law with fidelity to constitutional principles, will almost certainly set aside the judgment.
The presumption of innocence is not a privilege reserved for the powerful, it is a cornerstone of our constitutional democracy. Upholding it in Malema’s case is not about political favouritism, it is about safeguarding the rule of law.
