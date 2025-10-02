OPINION | Influencers, digital entrepreneurs have a duty to register for income tax themselves

If a provisional tax estimate is not submitted within four months of the due date, Sars deems that the provisional taxpayer submitted a R0 (zero) estimate, which may result in a penalty.
Non-compliant provisional taxpayers will have to pay penalties and interest: Late payment penalty – a 10% penalty is imposed on any amount you leave unpaid by the due dates mentioned above (for either the first or second payment); and Underestimation penalty – a further penalty may be imposed for underestimating your taxable income in the second estimate or failing to submit an estimate altogether.
If you are a digital entrepreneur, you may also have to register for VAT within 21 business days from the date your turnover (“sales”) exceeds R1m in any consecutive 12-month period. Late payment of VAT may also attract penalties and interest.
Sars has advanced technology (while demanding banks to report their clients banking activities), making it easier to identify digital entrepreneurs who should be registered for income tax and provisional tax.
Drowning in tax debt isn’t fun or funny, your lifeline is a voluntary disclosure programme (VDP) application. The conversation moves offline and takes a serious problem-solving approach.
If you come forward voluntarily to disclose previously undeclared income and correct other tax defaults by registering for income tax or provisional tax, Sars may, through the legal and confidential VDP process, waive penalties related to the noncompliance and reduce interest on the unpaid tax.
This also provides you protection from criminal prosecution related to the disclosed defaults. In essence, you are given a clean slate to avoid facing the full wrath of Sars enforcement action.
Tax compliance isn’t just a legal obligation; it’s a civic duty. Sars is ready to help.
It is strongly recommended that individuals who are digital entrepreneurs seek professional tax advice. This will help determine whether you qualify as a provisional taxpayer, whether your taxable income has been correctly disclosed, and whether the relevant taxes have been paid over to Sars.
If not, you may need to consider applying for relief through the VDP, if this option is available based on the type of noncompliance and whether you meet the VDP criteria.
- Sebatana is a senior legal tax consultant at PKF Durban
OPINION | Influencers, digital entrepreneurs have a duty to register for income tax themselves
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) recently announced that it is aiming to focus on the taxation of influencers/digital entrepreneurs.
As a digital entrepreneur, taxation might not be your vibe – it’s complex and even harder to understand in an emerging economic sector that is not regulated like a traditional 9 to 5 job.
Unlike in a typical employment set up, where bosses report their employees’ income and pay the relevant taxes over to Sars, the duty to register for income tax and provisional tax falls on you.
As a digital entrepreneur, you must disclose your income and pay provisional tax directly to Sars.
A provisional taxpayer earns income (other than a salary or traditional remuneration) that is not limited to cash received. It includes “in kind” payments or benefits such as sponsored products, use of a car, cellphones, luxury goods (for example handbags or purses) and travel perks (such as flights, accommodation for personal holidays). According to section 1 of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962, all such payments or benefits constitute taxable income.
Provisional tax is paid twice a year (every six months). Payments must be made on the last business day of the month – before a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday.
