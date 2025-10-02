OPINION | Beneath the surface, the once 'revolutionary' Facebook monetisation has dire consequences

When Facebook announced its monetisation tools, the idea sounded revolutionary. Finally, ordinary users could turn their content into an income stream.
The dream was that if you shared your passions – be it cooking tutorials, storytelling, or everyday commentary – you could earn money from likes, views, and shares. Theoretically, this democratised possibility and transformed social media from a platform for friend connections to a marketplace that rewarded ingenuity.
For many, this has opened doors, allowing young South Africans to generate income in a stagnant economy.
But beneath the surface, Facebook monetisation has come at a heavy cost. The race for clicks and engagement has reshaped the platform into something darker and more chaotic. Where Facebook was once a place for genuine conversation and connection, it is now a battlefield for clout.
People no longer post to share ideas or engage meaningfully with their communities. Instead, they design content for shock value, controversy, or humiliation, anything that will trigger views. Conversations that should build empathy often spiral into cruelty.
In the name of “engagement,” people are dragged online not for doing wrong, but for simply living comfortably, driving a particular car, or enjoying small luxuries.
We have seen how an ordinary family posting photos of a new house was mocked and ridiculed instead of celebrated. Their achievement became content for others chasing clicks. In another case, a young woman’s holiday pictures were twisted into an online spectacle, with strangers accusing her of showing off simply because she looked happy.
Just last week, a mother who lovingly prepares delicious lunchboxes for her child was dragged by users mocking the amount of food she packed, comparing it to a school tour. It was pettiness directed at a stranger they didn’t even know personally, an unnecessary and hurtful act, but because it guaranteed engagement, they didn’t care about the consequences.
More troubling are the viral videos of staged public confrontations, people deliberately provoking arguments or humiliating strangers in malls and taxis for the sake of views that translate into money.
The most disturbing side of this trend is how monetisation has pushed some people to say unspeakable things to ensure their content trends. Not long ago, a tragic case of a school pupil who was allegedly sexually assaulted became the subject of national conversation. While many users expressed sympathy with the child’s parents, specific content creators twisted the narrative, publicly accusing the mother of knowing exactly who assaulted her child and protecting them.
Image: Dado Ruvic
These individuals knew that such inflammatory claims would ignite outrage within the Facebook community, guaranteeing engagement on their posts. For them, the goal was not truth or compassion, but money. The consequences for the family’s dignity or the child’s healing were ignored; what mattered was that anger translates into clicks and clicks translate into cash. This reveals how monetisation has normalised propaganda and cruelty, even in matters that demand sensitivity and empathy.
This new culture has blurred the line between expression and exploitation. Monetisation has encouraged performative behaviour, where authenticity is sacrificed for virality. A post that might once have been a thoughtful reflection is now rewritten to provoke anger or ridicule because the algorithm rewards outrage.
The result is a cycle: the more divisive the post, the more engagement it attracts; the more engagement, the more money is earned. Digital media scholars have long warned about this trend of algorithms incentivising toxicity, but Facebook’s monetisation has accelerated it.
I have noticed too how this system has distorted personal relationships online. Friends and strangers compete in a digital arena where your worth is measured not by your integrity or ideas, but by your ability to trend. What used to be community-based interaction has morphed into a form of spectacle, where even private struggles become fodder for monetisable content. This has shifted the intentions of the platform. Facebook was built to connect people, but its monetisation tools have ensured that what matters most is not connection but conversion, turning views into revenue.
Yet, it is not all bad. For many unemployed youth, monetisation has offered a rare avenue for income generation. From rural comedians to township-based lifestyle influencers, ordinary South Africans are building careers in ways unimaginable just a decade ago.
Monetisation has also given local cultures visibility, allowing creators to showcase stories and humour that mainstream media often ignores. This proves that the tool itself is not inherently harmful; how it interacts with human behaviour and economic desperation creates the toxicity we now witness daily.
The challenge then is balance. Facebook cannot ignore the harms caused by monetisation-driven clout chasing. Users too must reflect on what kind of digital spaces we are creating.
Do we want platforms where dragging others for a few clicks is celebrated? Or do we want social media to remain a place where genuine conversations can flourish?
The task before us is to reclaim social media as a space for connection without letting the hunger for engagement strip away our humanity.
