OPINION | Get active, take charge of your heart health to live longer

Cardiovascular disease (CVD), such as heart attacks and strokes, is the world’s biggest killer, claiming 20.5-million lives annually – about a third of all global deaths.
It’s estimated that in SA, every hour around five people will have a heart attack, 10 will have a stroke, and 10 will die from those events.
However, cardiovascular disease is preventable. We have the knowledge and the evidence, and four in five premature deaths from CVD can be stopped with the right actions.
But time and time again, the world has fallen short of the action this crisis demands. Despite the staggering scale of this disease, global action remains low – too low.
This past week, the world’s leaders came together at the United Nations general assembly to discuss this very issue, holding the fourth UN high level meeting on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
This was a golden opportunity to drive meaningful change that could save millions of lives. Unfortunately, the meeting’s political declaration failed to win formal consensus adoption. However, we are greatly encouraged that the issue of CVD action has found such widespread support among individual member states, and we remain hopeful for its passage by the assembly.
We still believe the declaration could be stronger. During the negotiation, the pledge to tax tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks got diluted. References to the WHO (World Health Organization) 2021 air quality guidelines were dropped, even though we all understand the relationship to CVD-related deaths is robust.
And vitally on hypertension, a condition which affects 1.2-billion globally, commitment to treating 150-million more people by 2030 remains far short of the proposal of the World Heart Federation. Our ask was clear – diagnose and treat 500-million more people by 2030.
The impact of this realistic, achievable target would be transformative. The WHO estimates that reaching this goal could prevent 76-million deaths by 2050 and $100bn (R1.7-trillion) in annual health-care costs. In short, hypertension control is not just a moral imperative, it’s also sound economic and health policy, easing the strain on health-care systems, and making happier, healthier and more productive citizens.
With increasing risk factors and risk promoters of heart disease globally, grassroots actions matter more than ever. That’s why I’m proud that on the 25th World Heart Day, the world is uniting to keep heart health at the centre of the global conversation and drive the change we need going forward.
Nearly 240 members of the World Heart Federation, across more than 110 countries, are working tirelessly to make a meaningful difference in their communities.
A powerful example is the SA Heart Association’s ‘Check My Beat’ campaign, which targets taxi drivers with life-saving health information.
The success of these campaigns is proof that small, focused initiatives can have a big impact, especially when they meet people in their everyday lives.
As we commemorate World Heart Day, I would urge you all to join us in any way you can. Get active. Take control of your heart health. Share your story. Sign our petition. Let’s begin with sincere local efforts, and together, let’s ensure we #Don’tMissABeat.
- Dr Narula is president of the World Heart Federation
