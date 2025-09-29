OPINION | Police must get the basics right to reclaim credibility in the fight against crime

The revelation by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry – that senior SAPS officers, ostensibly including detectives, do not have subscriptions to newspapers or other media platforms – is as concerning as it is disturbing.
For law enforcement at that level to be deprived of reliable and timely access to information undermines the very foundation of effective policing.
Access to credible information is not a luxury; it is a cardinal tool in crime detection, prevention, investigation, and strategic decision-making. Without it, investigators and senior officers are left to operate in an information vacuum, compromising their ability to respond proactively to emerging threats and trends.
This anomaly should not be dismissed as a mere oversight. It calls for urgent intervention by the top brass within SAPS and across the broader criminal justice system. Ensuring that officers have proper access to news, analysis, and critical information sources must become a priority if the fight against crime and corruption is to be taken seriously.
This revelation by Mkhwanazi is alarming. Yet, this anomaly is merely one symptom of a much deeper malaise within our policing system. It exposes not just gaps in information flow but also glaring shortcomings in how resources are allocated, managed, and utilised. These systemic weaknesses imperil effective policing, compromise service delivery, and erode public confidence in law enforcement.
One of the most persistent challenges facing SAPS is the dire shortage of vehicles and other critical resources needed to respond to crime scenes and conduct investigations. While the official line often points to budgetary constraints or insufficient allocations, the reality is more complex. In many instances, it is not simply about the number of vehicles available but rather how they are managed. Numerous reports and community complaints have highlighted the questionable practice of allocating vehicles to certain officials for personal use, including taking them home overnight. This practice, while convenient for some officers, deprives police stations of urgently needed vehicles during critical hours, effectively undermining operational capacity.
Adding to this dysfunction is a fundamental oversight in police training itself: the fact that possession of a valid driver’s licence is not a requirement for graduating from a police academy. This seemingly minor omission has severe consequences. Even in cases where a police station may technically have vehicles available, the absence of qualified or competent officers to drive them can render those vehicles useless. This is not just poor planning; it is negligence that directly compromises public safety.
Last year, I highlighted this issue in a tweet that unexpectedly struck a chord with the public.
The tweet described an incident involving the apparent abuse of a police vehicle by an off-duty officer. This individual was using a marked police vehicle – occasionally flashing blue lights – for his daily commute between the Bramley police station and his home in Pretoria.
The post generated widespread outrage, not only because it underscored misuse or misallocation of public resources but because it symbolised a much broader pattern: poor resource management leading directly to poor service delivery. Every instance of such abuse represents a lost opportunity to deploy scarce resources where they are most needed – in preventing and responding to crime.
The problems, however, extend beyond vehicles and driver competence. Across the country, there are reports about police stations operating under shockingly inadequate conditions. It is not uncommon to hear of stations without electricity, leaving officers to work in darkness during night shifts, or of telephones that remain non-functional for months, preventing communities from reaching out during emergencies. Poor security at police stations — ironically the very places meant to project authority and safety — further underscores the vulnerability of the system.
A particularly stark example of these challenges is the Akasia police station in Pretoria North.
The station has long been plagued by numerous infrastructural and operational deficiencies: a non-functional telephone line, inadequate ablution facilities for both staff and the public, and a severe shortage of vehicles. The dysfunction at Akasia is not unique; rather, it is emblematic of a broader institutional failure. Communities in other parts of the country report similar struggles, painting a picture of a police service hamstrung not just by resource scarcity but by systemic neglect and mismanagement.
These failures are not hidden. They are reported, discussed in communities, raised by whistleblowers, and sometimes even acknowledged by officers and politicians. Yet meaningful intervention remains elusive. Without decisive leadership and accountability at the highest levels of the criminal justice system, these recurring crises will persist.
Access to information, vehicles, infrastructure, and basic operational tools are foundational to effective policing. When officers are deprived of these essentials, it is the communities they serve who suffer most. Crime prevention and investigation are delayed, response times lengthen, and public trust in law enforcement continues to deteriorate. At a time when SA faces unrelenting challenges of violent crime, corruption, and public insecurity, the stakes could not be higher.
It defies logic that airlines such as South African Airways insist their cabin crew must master skills like swimming — vital, but rarely called upon — while our police academies see no issue in graduating officers who cannot handle one of the most fundamental tools of policing: driving a vehicle.
The need of the hour is a comprehensive review and overhaul of resource management within the SAPS. Vehicles must be tracked and allocated strictly for operational purposes, training academies must update their requirements to include driver competency, and police stations must be equipped with basic utilities and communication infrastructure. Above all, there must be accountability for the misuse and mismanagement of resources.
If the SAPS is to reclaim its credibility and effectiveness, it must start with getting the basics right. Only then can it begin to restore the confidence of communities who look to the police as the first line of defence against crime.
Khaas is chairperson of Public Interest SA.
OPINION | Police must get the basics right to reclaim credibility in the fight against crime
