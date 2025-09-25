OPINION | New employment equity law can unlock economic growth

SA has reached another crossroads. For designated employers, the deadline to prepare the new Employment Equity (EE) Plans was August 31. These plans must align with the revised EE regulations and sector-specific numerical targets that came into effect on September 1, which demands immediate focus.
Some business leaders see it as a bureaucratic hurdle, and a “big stick” approach towards transformation. I see it as a chance to rebuild the country’s economy from the ground up.
There’s a big difference between ticking boxes and truly transforming. Compliance is about submitting reports, meeting thresholds, and keeping the department of employment & labour off your back. Transformation is about embedding fairness and diversity into your organisation’s DNA. It’s about hiring, mentoring and promoting in ways that reflect the country we live in – where more than 80% of people are black, over half are women, and yet leadership structures still tell a different story.
If approached strategically, equity is not a burden. It is an asset.
Why has the government adopted what feels like a “big stick” approach? Government has moved from persuasion to enforcement because progress has been painfully slow. After three decades of democracy, SA’s Gini coefficient (0.63) still ranks among the highest in the world. Youth unemployment remains above 45%.
The people worst affected? Black South Africans and women.
The Employment Equity Amendment Act (EEAA) gives the minister powers to set sector-specific targets and imposes real consequences for ignoring them. While critics call this a “big stick”, I call it pragmatism. In a fragile economy marked by sluggish growth and social unrest, broadening participation is not optional. It is the only route to sustainable growth.
The penalties are steep: fines of up to 10% of annual turnover or R1.5m per offence, rising for repeat offenders. Companies without an Employment Equity Compliance Certificate will lose access to government contracts and B-BBEE benefits. Beyond the financial hit, non-compliance damages reputation, investors and customers increasingly demand proof of inclusivity.
Government has backed up its stance with budget. The department of employment & labour has allocated more than R30m this year alone to fund inspections and enforce compliance. Businesses hoping the law won’t bite should think again.
Now, to the elephant in the room: are these numerical targets realistic and a true reflection of the SA demographics? On paper, yes, they're calibrated to national benchmarks, such as aiming for 80-90% representation of Africans in senior roles in certain sectors, aligned with our demographic makeup.
Diverse companies consistently outperform their peers, with global studies showing a 35% profitability edge. For SA, the benefits are even greater: reducing inequality, broadening consumer markets, and creating the conditions for stability.
For many boards and executives, the real difficulty lies in translating compliance into meaningful transformation without being overwhelmed by complexity. In this context, products such as the 21st Century Employment Equity and Fair Pay Dashboards are not simply helpful, they are becoming essential. By consolidating the core requirements of the EEAA into clear, real-time reporting, these dashboards give leaders and practitioners the visibility they need to identify risks, close gaps, and make informed choices.
The result is more than compliance; it is stronger governance and a practical foundation for long-term transformation.
Those who cling to the past risk penalties, lost contracts and shrinking relevance. Those who embrace transformation will build companies that are more competitive, more innovative, and more trusted. The choice is ours. But make no mistake … the time to choose is now.
• Feni is group CEO at 21st Century
OPINION | New employment equity law can unlock economic growth
Image: 123RF
