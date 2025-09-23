OPINION | ConCourt ruling on surnames extends equality but risks flattening African history of lineage

Over time, surnames became tied to inheritance, property, and patriarchal continuity. When European settlers came to SA, they brought this system with them, expecting wives to take their husbands' names, never the other way around.
But that is not the full South African story. Long before colonial arrival, African societies had complex naming systems that carried history, lineage, and memory. Among the Zulu, the isibongo (surname) is more than a family name; it ties people to their ancestors and clan.
A famous example is uShaka KaSenzangakhona, “Ka” meaning “of,” showing Shaka was the son of Senzangakhona. Oral history even records Shaka's sister, Nomcoba KaSenzangakhona, carrying the same lineage marker. Names like these are not personal choices to pick up or drop; they are ancestral anchors that bind one to community and history.
This cultural depth explains why, as Kubayi's research shows, rural African women view surname practices through the lens of culture and tradition, family stability, and ancestral respect.
Colonial governments turned names into instruments of control, fixing them on passes and identity books. Yet to suggest that surnames themselves are merely colonial inventions erases traditions that predate colonisation. For many African people, surnames are not about property or patriarchy; they are about belonging.
The disconnect is stark: while the Constitutional Court treats surnames as individual rights to be distributed equally, Kubayi's participants spoke of surnames in communal terms, as vessels of ancestry, markers of respect, and symbols of cultural continuity.
When 85% of educated rural women reject what urban elites might see as liberation, it raises a critical question: is legal equality enhancing freedom for African communities, or imposing a foreign framework upon them?
For white South Africans, surnames may symbolise patriarchal systems that need dismantling. For African communities, they remain vessels of ancestry. Assuming these are the same risks flattening our histories and traditions.
The ConCourt ruling advances gender equality within a Western legal framework, but it may inadvertently impose colonial assumptions on African women who see surname practices as cultural heritage rather than patriarchal oppression.
True decolonisation would mean recognising that for many South Africans, the question is not who can take whose surname, but whether our legal system will honour indigenous naming systems that predate colonialism by centuries. It would mean valuing isibongo, clan names, praise names, and ancestral lineages as legitimate identity systems, not merely as relics of culture.
The real liberation lies not in extending colonial rules more fairly, but in creating space for African ways of understanding identity, ancestry, and belonging. Until then, we risk mistaking inclusion for decolonisation, equality for freedom, and celebrating a liberation that belongs to others, while flattening the histories that make us African.
- Gwala is a Master’s degree in development studies student at the University of Johannesburg
OPINION | ConCourt ruling on surnames extends equality but risks flattening African history of lineage
Apex court's good intentions could flatten African history
Image: 123RF
The Constitutional Court's decision that husbands can now legally take their wives' surnames has stirred debate across SA. The court ruled that stopping men from doing so “unfairly discriminated against them” and reminded us that “the right to equality is not a one-way street".
Many South Africans, especially those advocating for gender equality, will rightly celebrate this as a victory. Feminists may see it as an overdue step in dismantling the old assumption that women alone should carry the burden of changing their identity in marriage. Equality matters, and this achievement should not be dismissed.
However, it is important to consider the origins and context of this legal challenge. The application came from two white South African couples, Jana Jordaan and Henry van der Merwe, and Jess Donnelly-Bornman and Andreas Nicolaas Bornman.
Their case, which reached the apex court after oral hearings earlier this year, reflects a particular cultural and social experience. While the judgment allows men to take their wives’ surnames, it does not mandate anyone to do so. For many African communities, whose surname systems carry deep ancestral and cultural significance, this ruling introduces a potential tension between legal rights and traditional practices.
Recent research among young African women reveals a more complex reality. A 2022 study of 27 educated, unmarried women in rural Limpopo found that 85% rejected double-barrel surnames, preferring to adopt their husbands' names upon marriage. These women did not see surname adoption as oppression, but as gaining “dignity, respect, and a new identity” – a transformation they associated with honouring African tradition and biblical teachings about family unity.
From a decolonial perspective, the question is not only what was decided when it comes to this judgment, but whose world views it reflects. Does this judgment truly contribute to decolonisation, or does it simply extend colonial rules and accommodate the wishes of the white minority?
In Western culture, surnames originated as practical identifiers. As populations grew, names helped distinguish people: John became Johnson (son of John), Alice became Hill (living near a hill), or Thomas became Smith (the blacksmith). Some of the earliest surnames, like O'Clery in 10th-century Ireland, came from occupations or family lines.
Judgment on men assuming wives' surnames questioned by cultural experts
Over time, surnames became tied to inheritance, property, and patriarchal continuity. When European settlers came to SA, they brought this system with them, expecting wives to take their husbands' names, never the other way around.
But that is not the full South African story. Long before colonial arrival, African societies had complex naming systems that carried history, lineage, and memory. Among the Zulu, the isibongo (surname) is more than a family name; it ties people to their ancestors and clan.
A famous example is uShaka KaSenzangakhona, “Ka” meaning “of,” showing Shaka was the son of Senzangakhona. Oral history even records Shaka's sister, Nomcoba KaSenzangakhona, carrying the same lineage marker. Names like these are not personal choices to pick up or drop; they are ancestral anchors that bind one to community and history.
This cultural depth explains why, as Kubayi's research shows, rural African women view surname practices through the lens of culture and tradition, family stability, and ancestral respect.
Colonial governments turned names into instruments of control, fixing them on passes and identity books. Yet to suggest that surnames themselves are merely colonial inventions erases traditions that predate colonisation. For many African people, surnames are not about property or patriarchy; they are about belonging.
The disconnect is stark: while the Constitutional Court treats surnames as individual rights to be distributed equally, Kubayi's participants spoke of surnames in communal terms, as vessels of ancestry, markers of respect, and symbols of cultural continuity.
When 85% of educated rural women reject what urban elites might see as liberation, it raises a critical question: is legal equality enhancing freedom for African communities, or imposing a foreign framework upon them?
For white South Africans, surnames may symbolise patriarchal systems that need dismantling. For African communities, they remain vessels of ancestry. Assuming these are the same risks flattening our histories and traditions.
The ConCourt ruling advances gender equality within a Western legal framework, but it may inadvertently impose colonial assumptions on African women who see surname practices as cultural heritage rather than patriarchal oppression.
True decolonisation would mean recognising that for many South Africans, the question is not who can take whose surname, but whether our legal system will honour indigenous naming systems that predate colonialism by centuries. It would mean valuing isibongo, clan names, praise names, and ancestral lineages as legitimate identity systems, not merely as relics of culture.
The real liberation lies not in extending colonial rules more fairly, but in creating space for African ways of understanding identity, ancestry, and belonging. Until then, we risk mistaking inclusion for decolonisation, equality for freedom, and celebrating a liberation that belongs to others, while flattening the histories that make us African.
Opinions split on men now being able to take their wives' surnames
POLL | Husbands can now legally take wives' surnames, ConCourt rules
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos