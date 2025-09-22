OPINION | All politicians must be required to use public health care, education and transport services

The statistics tell a damning story. In SA's healthcare system, annual per capita expenditure ranges from R28,000 in the private sector to about R280 in the public sector, creating what amounts to two entirely different medical realities.
While politicians and their families enjoy world-class private healthcare, the overwhelming majority of South Africans – those whose taxes fund both the public system and politician's salaries – are left to navigate persistent social inequality, a heavy burden of disease and the inequitable quality of healthcare service provision.
This dual system isn't limited to healthcare. The education system, characterised by crumbling infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms and relatively poor educational outcomes, is perpetuating inequality and, as a result, failing too many of its children, with the poor hardest hit. Meanwhile, the children of those making educational policy decisions attend well-resourced private institutions, insulated from the consequences of their parents’ policy choices.
In this context, Motsoaledi’s recent eye surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital’s St John Eye Clinic stands as a beacon of authentic leadership. By choosing to undergo his procedure at a public facility – after waiting on the same lists as ordinary citizens – Motsoaledi demonstrated something revolutionary in SA politics: genuine solidarity with those he serves.
This is what servant leadership actually means – not the hollow rhetoric of campaign seasons, but the daily choice to share the lived experiences of constituents. When politicians use public transport, they understand the frustration of unreliable schedules and overcrowded conditions. When their children attend public schools, education policy becomes a family matter. When they rely on public hospitals, healthcare reform gains urgency beyond electoral cycles.
The current system creates what can only be described as governance by proxy – leaders making decisions about services they'll never use for people whose struggles they'll never share.
How can someone who has never waited hours in a public clinic queue make informed decisions about healthcare capacity? How can parents whose children attend elite private schools understand the devastating impact of teacher shortages or inadequate textbooks? How can ministers who travel in blue-light convoys with VIP protection comprehend the daily terror of citizens dependent on under-resourced, overwhelmed police services?
This isn't about imposing hardship on public officials – it's about aligning incentives with outcomes. When politicians' personal experiences are tied to public service quality, improvement becomes inevitable.
A photograph tells a story more powerful than a thousand policy documents. There, in the corridors of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is in a wheelchair. He's dressed not in the tailored suits of political power, but in the humble uniform of every public hospital patient: striped green and white government-issue pyjamas topped with a light blue gown.
A white cotton wool patch covers his right eye, testament to the surgery he has just undergone. Around him, the dedicated staff of Bara smile with quiet pride – they have just operated on one of SA’ss most senior officials, and he trusted them completely with his sight.
This image captures something revolutionary in SA politics: a cabinet minister who doesn't just talk about public healthcare – he stakes his own vision on it. In choosing to place his eyesight in the hands of surgeons at a public hospital, Motsoaledi demonstrated a level of faith in the system he oversees that is both rare and transformational.
The most fundamental principle of democratic governance is that those who wield power should be accountable to those they serve. Yet across SA, a glaring disconnect exists between the political elite and the citizens who elect them. This disconnect isn't merely philosophical; it's practical, profound, and perpetuating cycles of mediocrity that keep millions trapped in systems of substandard service delivery.
The minister who must use public hospitals will ensure they're properly staffed and equipped. The education official whose children attend public schools will prioritise infrastructure and teacher training. The safety minister who relies on regular police services will demand accountability and effectiveness.
Parliament should pass laws requiring all senior government officials to use public services for their healthcare, their children's education, and their daily transportation needs. These shouldn't be suggestions or aspirational goals – they should be conditions of public service.
Such policies would trigger a revolution in service delivery.
The example set by Motsoaledi should be standard. Every cabinet member, from national to provincial to local levels, should demonstrate their faith in public services by using them personally.
Real democracy requires leaders who don't just represent the people but live like them, struggle with them, and succeed only when they succeed.
Motsoaledi has shown the way. The question now is whether South African democracy is brave enough to demand that all its leaders follow his example. The time for comfortable distance between governors and governed is over.
