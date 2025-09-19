OPINION | Bela Act provides an opportunity to balance discipline with fairness in schools

Suspension is temporary, with admission denied for up to 14 days, while expulsion is permanent and reserved for the gravest offences or repeated transgressions. Importantly, both measures demand due process, fairness and equity. A disciplinary decision made without adherence to due process is not only flawed but unjust.
Educators, who remain at the frontline of discipline, understand the daily challenge of balancing authority with compassion. While many appreciate the Bela Act’s emphasis on fair processes, there is concern that excessive bureaucracy may weaken their authority and embolden unruly learners through an overemphasis on rights without responsibilities.
Parents, too, are divided. Some call for stricter measures, lamenting what they see as an erosion of respect for authority, with a few even advocating for the return of corporal punishment – a debate long settled in SA. Others argue that harsh disciplinary measures such as suspension and expulsion unfairly rob learners of opportunities, particularly when socio-economic contexts are overlooked. The Bela Act attempts to strike a balance between fairness and safety in this contested space.
The department of basic education promotes the Bela Act as a step towards modernising discipline, ensuring fairness, preventing abuse of power, and protecting learners’ constitutional rights. Yet critics warn that this focus on policy risks overlooking the realities of overcrowded classrooms and under-resourced schools, where maintaining discipline is most difficult.
Learners themselves hold complex views. Many recognise that the absence of discipline erodes safety and undermines learning. What they resist is not discipline itself but unfairness. At the heart of the Bela Act lies a commitment to protecting their best interests while creating safe learning environments.
Teachers’ unions largely defend the interests of educators, insisting they cannot be left powerless in increasingly challenging classrooms. They argue for stronger support systems such as counsellors, social workers and greater parental involvement, rather than leaving teachers isolated under restrictive legal frameworks.
At the centre of the Bela Act lies the principle of fairness. The doctrine of Audi alteram partem – “let the other side be heard” – is non-negotiable. Both the victims and the accused must have the opportunity to present their case. Notices should be clear, representation must be allowed and decisions must be reasoned and transparent. Impartiality is equally critical; for example, a school governing body member with a personal interest in a case must recuse themselves to ensure justice is not compromised.
Fair procedure is not bureaucratic red tape – it is the safeguard that transforms discipline from an act of vengeance into an educational tool.
When discipline is understood as correction, protection and preparation for the future, schools can evolve into communities of justice and growth. Suspension and expulsion should always remain measures of last resort, applied only in cases of severe misconduct and carried out with transparency, consistency and humanity.
The Bela Act challenges us as South Africans to balance firmness with fairness and correction with compassion. Teachers, parents, learners, the government, and unions must resist the temptation to view discipline solely through their own perspectives.
Instead, a shared principle should guide us: discipline is not about control but about equipping the next generation to live responsibly in a democratic society.
- Dr Chibaya is a lecturer in the department of education management, policy and comparative education at the University of the Free State
OPINION | Bela Act provides an opportunity to balance discipline with fairness in schools
