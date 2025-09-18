OPINION | Parliament's webinar underscores urgency of food security

Parliament successfully convened a consultative webinar recently on food security and sustainable agricultural practices as part of the build-up to the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit, which is scheduled to take place from October 1-3 in Kleinmond near Cape Town.
The webinar was held under the summit theme: “Harnessing parliamentary diplomacy for the realisation of global solidarity and sustainability” and provided a platform to begin discussions seeking to locate SA’s agricultural issues within the priority issues outlined in the agenda of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Forum.
The webinar formed part of the South African G20 perspective that foregrounds inclusivity, partnership, diversity and open dialogue, linking diverse agricultural stakeholders, including academia, non-governmental organisations, civil society and government actors to deliberate on various aspects relating to food security and sustainability.
With SA as the host of the G20 this year, these discussions are also part of the global discourse on poverty eradication, hunger, malnutrition and food insecurity.
According to Stats SA, almost one out of five (19,7%) households in SA in 2023 experienced moderate to severe food insecurity (roughly 3,7-million), while 8,0% of households (nearly 1,5-million) were affected by severe food insecurity.
Statistics further show that across all provinces in SA, access to food is a common problem primarily in the Northern Cape (34.3%), Eastern Cape (31.2%), Mpumalanga (30.4%) and North West (30.2%).
It is also concerning that the results of the “National Food and Nutrition Security Survey of SA” revealed that only 36.5% of households were food secure, while the remaining 63.5% were food insecure, as measured by the Household Food Insecurity Access Scale (HFIAS).
These statistics indicate glaring disparities in food security in SA. Rural areas face challenges such as limited access to resources and infrastructure, which contribute to higher levels of household food insecurity. Furthermore, unemployment, poverty and the effects of climate change, which disproportionately affect rural regions, increase these disparities.
The “2023 National Food and Nutrition Security Survey” conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council further shows that female-headed households fare worse on every measure of food security. It is our view that the challenges facing the agricultural sector require a more concerted effort to turn the tide in the battle to secure food security in SA.
OPINION | Parliament's webinar underscores urgency of food security
Image: Nic Bothma/Reuters
The seminar highlighted that, among other things, economic growth, human development and poverty alleviation all depend on continuous investments in transforming agrifood systems.
It was noted that there is a need to acknowledge the absence of a framework (that is, overarching legislation on food security). This renders existing policies non-legally binding and unenforceable across all spheres of the government, despite constitutional obligations to ensure the right to food.
The webinar exposed that there is a need to have systems in place that anchor commitment and accountability that can be reinforced by the already adopted international agreements and other continental and national statutes on the right to food.
It was also noted that SA’s agrarian structure is characterised by the concentration of resources and a dualistic structure of production and that the National Development Plan has proposed integration of smallholders into agrifood value chains as a key developmental intervention in rural areas.
On the role of parliaments addressing the vulnerabilities caused by acute and multidimensional poverty and food security, the webinar resolved that parliaments could, among other things, consider advocating and supporting critical areas as pathways towards sustainable food security and agrifood systems transformation. These include transforming agrifood systems under climate change, advocating and leveraging public investments, championing multi-stakeholder collaboration, smallholder farmer support and climate-smart strategies.
All the inputs made at the webinar will be discussed further by both houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.
