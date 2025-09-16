OPINION | Springboks must promote U-20 team to build a strong RWC squad

I write this days after the Springboks delivered arguably their best performance in a decade, perhaps even surpassing their 2023 Rugby World Cup victory of 12-11 as well as the nail-biting 2019 triumph over England.
This assertion is based on the sheer dominance and strength they displayed against the “mighty" All Blacks. However, while celebrating this victory, my mind is focused on the road ahead to Australia in 2027. It is encouraging to see the Aussies peaking at just the right time to be competitive hosts when the World Cup arrives.
As a passionate rugby supporter, I am concerned about the workload management of our players. The lack of adequate rest and consistent game time is worrying, as it may hinder our ability to peak in time to defend our back-to-back triumph.
Though it was promising to see a player such as Eben Etzebeth rest, one game off may not be sufficient for proper recovery. The reality is that many players in the Springbok setup might not be part of the 2027 World Cup squad.
Perhaps it’s time to consider sending some players back to their respective unions to gain more consistent game time, which would enhance their skills and match fitness. This approach would also benefit their performances in competitions such as the United Rugby Championship (URC), kicking off in a few weeks.
Take our scrumhalf Kobus Reinach, for instance. He performed well against New Zealand, but he appeared rusty and a bit irritable, not as sharp as he should be. Only more game time can resolve that. Grant Williams, an incredibly talented player who has lingered on the fringes of the squad without receiving enough game time.
The Sharks could certainly have benefited from his more active involvement during the Currie Cup. For the Springboks to succeed at the highest level, every player needs to be finely tuned, well-prepared and ready to deliver when called upon.
Reflecting on past success, I think back to Jake White's journey to the helm during the IRB 2007 World Cup victory, where he carefully managed senior players while integrating young talent to maintain a balanced squad.
Today, I believe a similar strategy should be employed. We must now promote some of our star performers from the recent Under-20 IRB championship, who won effortlessly and showed great strength in how they rose to the occasion under coach Kevin Foote. These young players are ready, and we should back them fully.
Another exciting development is the rise of the Springbok Women's team, who are earning themselves a place as the true darlings of South African rugby. They should receive the recognition and support they deserve.
This is an enterprise that must be invested in so young girls can pursue rugby professionally and earn a living from it. The current Women’s World Cup in England has showcased their tenacity and talent. Despite limited resources compared to other teams, they impressed by defeating Italy to qualify for the quarter-finals.
We are far from short of talent in SA, but we urgently need a more cohesive and collaborative approach from SA Rugby and the unions. There should be a system that benefits all parties, allowing SA to maintain its status as world leaders. This would help build sustainable and successful careers for players and staff alike.
The Springboks can achieve the incredible feat of winning a treble in the coming years. However, this requires the nation to stand firmly behind the Bok machine, ensure they are well-resourced and supported by management and unions.
- Nkhoma is a communications professional and an avid sports supporter
OPINION | Springboks must promote U-20 team to build a strong RWC squad
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
I write this days after the Springboks delivered arguably their best performance in a decade, perhaps even surpassing their 2023 Rugby World Cup victory of 12-11 as well as the nail-biting 2019 triumph over England.
This assertion is based on the sheer dominance and strength they displayed against the “mighty" All Blacks. However, while celebrating this victory, my mind is focused on the road ahead to Australia in 2027. It is encouraging to see the Aussies peaking at just the right time to be competitive hosts when the World Cup arrives.
As a passionate rugby supporter, I am concerned about the workload management of our players. The lack of adequate rest and consistent game time is worrying, as it may hinder our ability to peak in time to defend our back-to-back triumph.
Though it was promising to see a player such as Eben Etzebeth rest, one game off may not be sufficient for proper recovery. The reality is that many players in the Springbok setup might not be part of the 2027 World Cup squad.
Perhaps it’s time to consider sending some players back to their respective unions to gain more consistent game time, which would enhance their skills and match fitness. This approach would also benefit their performances in competitions such as the United Rugby Championship (URC), kicking off in a few weeks.
Take our scrumhalf Kobus Reinach, for instance. He performed well against New Zealand, but he appeared rusty and a bit irritable, not as sharp as he should be. Only more game time can resolve that. Grant Williams, an incredibly talented player who has lingered on the fringes of the squad without receiving enough game time.
The Sharks could certainly have benefited from his more active involvement during the Currie Cup. For the Springboks to succeed at the highest level, every player needs to be finely tuned, well-prepared and ready to deliver when called upon.
Reflecting on past success, I think back to Jake White's journey to the helm during the IRB 2007 World Cup victory, where he carefully managed senior players while integrating young talent to maintain a balanced squad.
Today, I believe a similar strategy should be employed. We must now promote some of our star performers from the recent Under-20 IRB championship, who won effortlessly and showed great strength in how they rose to the occasion under coach Kevin Foote. These young players are ready, and we should back them fully.
Another exciting development is the rise of the Springbok Women's team, who are earning themselves a place as the true darlings of South African rugby. They should receive the recognition and support they deserve.
This is an enterprise that must be invested in so young girls can pursue rugby professionally and earn a living from it. The current Women’s World Cup in England has showcased their tenacity and talent. Despite limited resources compared to other teams, they impressed by defeating Italy to qualify for the quarter-finals.
We are far from short of talent in SA, but we urgently need a more cohesive and collaborative approach from SA Rugby and the unions. There should be a system that benefits all parties, allowing SA to maintain its status as world leaders. This would help build sustainable and successful careers for players and staff alike.
The Springboks can achieve the incredible feat of winning a treble in the coming years. However, this requires the nation to stand firmly behind the Bok machine, ensure they are well-resourced and supported by management and unions.
Bok Women need physicality, skill against Black Ferns: Mcatshulwa
IN PICS | Springboks sculpture stands tall in the heart of Soweto
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos