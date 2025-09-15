OPINION | Corporate climate funding must prioritise planet health over profit

In my travels as an academic, I’m often confronted with a familiar narrative: the corporate “green” initiative, “save water”, “mind your carbon footprints”. It's a story where responsibility for environmental change is diffused, where the individual is told to take shorter showers and reuse towels, while major corporations present their crucial climate adaptation efforts as a benevolent public service.
This framing, deeply rooted in neoliberalism, allows companies to monetise climate-related challenges and, in some cases, profit from the crisis they helped create. The absurdity of a hotel chain asking guests to reuse towels to “curb carbon footprints” while simultaneously reaping the dual benefits of reduced operational costs and positive PR is a perfect microcosm of this problem.
If an adaptation efforts of a business – be it in water conservation, energy efficiency, or supply chain resilience – directly reduce its expenses, then the financial benefits of these efforts should also be passed on to the consumer, perhaps in the form of reduced service fees or room rates.
The government must drive the challenge of this premise and demand a fundamental rethinking of climate finance, ensuring that the burden of adaptation is not simply shifted, and that its benefits are equitably shared. This is a critical lens through which to view climate policy, and few examples are more telling than SA’s carbon tax.
If SA's laws permit for carbon incentives, why do hybrid cars remain prohibitively expensive for the average consumer? This simple question cuts to the heart of the problem. Incentives, meant to drive the green transition, often fail to translate into tangible benefits for the public, instead becoming another form of corporate subsidy.
While it is ostensibly a powerful tool to compel industry to decarbonise, SA's carbon tax design raises serious questions about its true purpose, and who ultimately bears its cost. The tax, with its various allowances and exemptions for major polluters, has been criticised as being too lenient to be effective. It applies a low effective rate that provides little incentive for a genuine shift away from fossil fuels.
For a country where electricity generation is heavily reliant on coal, a tax with such broad exceptions feels less like a firm step toward a low-carbon economy and more like a symbolic gesture – a political compromise designed to placate both international pressure and local industrial interests. The current structure risks perpetuating the status quo, allowing major polluters to continue business as usual while paying a token fee. It fails to adequately give effect to the “polluter pays” principle, a foundational concept of environmental justice.
This leads to a central question of fairness: Is the current system equitable to both businesses and consumers, or does it disproportionately impact certain sectors and communities?
The truth is, a carbon tax, particularly one with generous allowances, can become a financial burden that is passed down the supply chain. Instead of internalising the cost and investing in cleaner technology, companies may simply transfer the added expense to consumers through higher prices for goods and services, including electricity.
OPINION | Corporate climate funding must prioritise planet health over profit
Corporates shouldn't be cashing in on climate crisis
This is a critical point in the context of SA’s Just Energy Transition, as a poorly designed tax can disproportionately impact low-income communities who spend a larger portion of their income on essential services like electricity, and are the least equipped to adapt to rising costs. The system, therefore, risks failing to create meaningful change while simultaneously eroding public trust and deepening socioeconomic inequalities.
The policy, in its current form, may simply be a redistribution of financial burden rather than a genuine decarbonisation mechanism. However, the opportunity for change is not lost – it can be seized from SA’s G20 presidency. As the only African member of this influential group, SA has an opportunity to champion the interests of the Global South and challenge the existing financial architecture from within.
The presidency's stated priorities, which include mobilising finance for a just energy transition, and addressing the debt sustainability of low-income countries, directly intersect with the problems of climate justice and equitable development.
By leveraging this platform, SA can push for a global system where climate finance is not just a trickle-down handout but a transformative flow of capital that supports genuine, people-centred transitions. This could show the world that effective climate policy is not about penalising the vulnerable, but about compelling the powerful to act, creating a precedent for a more equitable, and ultimately more effective, global climate response.
The issue of climate finance is not just about moving money around; it is a moral and philosophical debate about who holds responsibility. True climate adaptation and mitigation require a profound shift in mindset – one that sees a healthy planet as a public good, not a new profit centre.
The greatest financial responsibility must rest where it belongs: with the corporate entities that have long benefited from our planet's carbon-intensive past.
