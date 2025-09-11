OPINION | Africa's urban future depends on direct climate funding

At the weekend, the Urban20 (U20) made history by bringing global city leaders together on African soil for the first time.
This was our moment to send a powerful message to the G20, which will arrive in SA later this year. With Africa’s urban population set to nearly triple to 1.5-billion by 2050, cities are not passive observers of global challenges; we are the front-line, pioneering solutions. Nowhere is this leadership is more critical than in confronting the climate emergency.
As the tier of government closest to our communities, we are uniquely placed to translate global climate pledges into local action and tangible benefits. We are already leading this charge by cleaning our air and water, restoring green spaces, and building sustainable, affordable public transport systems.
As mayors of Johannesburg, Freetown and Tshwane, and as members of C40 Cities, a network of nearly 100 of the world’s most influential cities, we are dedicated to tackling the climate emergency. We’re setting an example for other cities and nations to follow. Collectively, over three-quarters of C40 cities are cutting per capita emissions faster than our national governments.
Yet, despite our leadership, cities remain on the front-lines of the climate crisis. Our cities have been battered by heatwaves, floods and water supply challenges as rapid urbanisation collides with a changing climate. African cities are among the least responsible for global emissions, yet we bear the worst impacts. We are the economic powerhouses of the continent, generating up to 70% of Africa’s GDP, but we are also home to those vulnerable to climate shocks.
For our communities to thrive, climate justice must go hand-in-hand with social justice. City-led action is the key to achieving both, but we cannot deliver without funding. The scale of the finance gap is staggering: African cities alone need an estimated $155bn (about R2,7-trillion) annually for climate action. The current trickle of finance is not only inadequate; it represents a failure to invest in a just transition that creates green jobs, affordable housing, and resilient local economies.
This funding shortfall is not due to a lack of bankable and viable projects. It is the result of systemic barriers that block finance from flowing directly to where it can be most effective. Mayors are often left fighting to be properly supported by national governments, while global markets overlook our unique potential.
At the U20, our message to G20 leaders was therefore clear and urgent: Unlock direct climate finance for our cities. We have already launched a powerful call, backed by more than 40 African mayors, urging our ministers of finance to embed urban needs into national budgets, create pathways for private sector investment, and empower us with the financial mandate to deliver solutions our people deserve.
In a year marked by significant milestones, including the first G20 Summit in Africa, C40 Cities' 20th anniversary of unwavering climate leadership, the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, and the critical COP30 in Brazil, we have a unique opportunity for global renewal.
The choice is clear: we can continue with the failed models of the past, or we can empower the cities that are already building a safer, greener, and more prosperous future for all. The time for action is now.
- Morero is the mayor of Joburg, Moya is Tshwane mayor, and Swayerr OBE is Freetown mayor and C40 Cities co-chair
