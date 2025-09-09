OPINION | It's time to rev up SA's electric vehicles game with smart economic shift

The global shift to electric vehicles (EV) is no longer a distant aspiration. It is now a defining economic and environmental movement, poised to reshape the auto industry and accelerate global efforts to decarbonise. This transformation reflects more than mere technology or consumer preference; it is the consequence of a profound regulatory reordering and strategic economic realignment.
EV accounted for over 20% of all new car sales globally in 2024; forecasts for 2025 suggest one in every four cars sold will be electric. This rapid adoption reflects a convergence of factors: falling costs, maturing battery technologies, and, crucially, policy frameworks designed to drive the transition away from fossil fuels.
Investment flows have followed: more than $400bn (about R7-trillion) has been deployed globally in the EV sector over the last decade, with around a quarter of that sum invested since 2020. Europe and North America remain the epi-centres of this capital as their governments grapple with the imperatives of climate change and energy security.
Yet, beneath the gleaming surface of this global upward trend lies a nuanced and uneven reality. Emerging economies, such as SA, which today account for a marginal 3% of global battery demand, are forecast to increase their share to 10% by 2030.
This shift is no trivial detail. It signals a redistribution of industrial capacity and a reconfiguration of global value chains that have historically favoured advanced economies.
SA’s position is emblematic of the challenges and contradictions embedded in this transition. Its abundant critical mineral endowments, including platinum group metals critical for batteries, bestow a natural advantage.
However, the country’s socio-economic landscape is far from ideal: soaring unemployment approaching 34%, stark inequality, and a nascent EV infrastructure with merely 400 charging stations against over 4,000 petrol outlets. The gulf between potential and present reality is stark.
Faced with this, SA has articulated a coherent strategic response. The 2023 Electric Vehicle White Paper presents an ambitious roadmap designed to align the local automotive industry with emergent global realities.
Its dual focus rests on developing a domestic EV production ecosystem while managing a phased transition of the local consumer market. This involves addressing infrastructure deficits, nurturing skills development, and fostering regional battery value chains.
Complementing this, the South African Automotive Masterplan, launched in 2021, aims to boost vehicle production to 1% of the global total by 2035, enhance local content markedly, and double employment within the sector.
The automotive industry remains a significant economic contributor, accounting for about 5.3% of GDP and directly providing more than 115,000 jobs. Navigating the transition away from internal combustion engines without triggering de-industrialisation is imperative, not only for economic resilience but for social stability.
Globally, the regulatory environment remains volatile. The UK, under pressure, has postponed its ban on new ICE vehicles from 2030 to 2035. Similar reticence is growing in the European Union. Meanwhile, the US reflects a fragmented approach with significant rollback of EV targets and infrastructure funding under the recent administration. This retreat underscores that the path to electrification is as much political as technical.
OPINION | It's time to rev up SA's electric vehicles game with smart economic shift
We can't drive green if policy is neutral
Image: foottoo / 123RF
Nonetheless, SA’s export dependencies compound urgency. The European Union and UK, absorbing nearly half of South African vehicle exports, have already legislated bans on ICE vehicles by 2035. This external pressure crystallises the necessity for SA to accelerate EV production capabilities, aligning economic strategy with shifting global demand.
No discussion of the EV revolution is complete without acknowledging China’s commanding presence. Accounting for 60% of new electric car sales in 2022, China has overtaken all others in sheer volume and penetration.
Its success stems not only from competitive manufacturing but also vigorous policy support: extended purchase incentives, rapid expansion of charging infrastructure, and regulatory restrictions that increasingly marginalise traditional automobiles.
China’s ascendancy also reshapes global commodity and industrial dynamics. Lower demand for catalytic converters, an outcome of EV growth impacts platinum group metals markets where SA has strategic interests. This interplay exemplifies how technological shifts reverberate through seemingly disconnected economic spheres.
Ultimately, the EV transition will be defined by how well economies balance decarbonisation with industrial strategy. SA’s challenge is acute: to avoid the twin traps of economic stagnation and carbon dependency by leveraging its resource base and industrial capacity in a shifting geopolitical context.
Its White Paper wisely emphasises that de-carbonisation need not equate to de-industrialisation. Instead, the transition can drive new industrial opportunities, deepen localisation, and create sustainable employment.
This is a lesson for all emerging economies navigating a world redefined by climate imperatives and technological disruption.
The surge in EVs encapsulates a broader economic shift, not merely a change in how cars are powered, but a transformation of production, trade, and policy.
The winners will be those nations that anticipate change, invest wisely, and construct coherent industrial strategies that integrate environmental goals with inclusive growth. SA has laid the framework for such a strategy; the coming decade will test its determination to realise it.
