OPINION | State-owned enterprise boards must be insulated from political meddling for them to thrive

SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are on life support – and the prognosis is grim. From Eskom’s rolling blackouts to Transnet’s freight failures, these entities have become symbols of inefficiency, mismanagement, and corruption. The public pays the price in higher costs, lost jobs, and broken promises.
Economists have already warned that SA is teetering on the brink of an economic crisis. In that context, the government can no longer afford to keep SOEs afloat with endless bailouts. These lifelines may have kept the lights on, sometimes literally, but they have also entrenched a dangerous culture of dependency and mediocrity.
The root cause of this crisis is not simply operational failure. It is a deeper structural flaw: political interference that erodes the independence of SOE boards and distorts their governance.
Under the Companies Act of 2008, SOE boards hold original, undelegated governing authority. This is not a minor technicality – it is the bedrock of corporate governance. Boards are not agents of the state shareholder; they are independent bodies with a legal duty to act in the best interests of the company.
Yet in practice, this independence is repeatedly undermined. The Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) gives state shareholder representatives the power to veto board decisions. This provision is the governance equivalent of allowing the referee to play for one of the teams – a blatant conflict of interest. It turns boards into little more than ceremonial bodies, expected to rubber-stamp political instructions rather than make sound business decisions.
This is not just bad governance; it is fatal to the long-term viability of SOEs. When boards prioritise political directives over the company’s best interests, mismanagement occurs. Financial instability ensues. Collapse follows.
The contrast in accountability between boards and state shareholder representatives is striking. Board members have fiduciary duties to the SOE itself. If they breach those duties, they can be held personally liable. They are expected to exercise independent judgment and resist outside pressure.
State shareholder representatives, on the other hand, owe their allegiance primarily to the political structures that appoint them. They are not bound by fiduciary duties to the SOE. When their decisions – or indecision – harm the company, there are no personal consequences. Parliamentary oversight has proved toothless in closing this gap.
If we are serious about restoring integrity in SOE governance, this must change. Fiduciary duties should extend to state shareholder representatives, aligning their accountability with that of directors.
Part of the problem lies in the blurred roles of ownership and control. The state is not just the shareholder but also the policymaker and fiscal manager. This conflation of roles dilutes the board’s authority and invites political meddling. Without clear legislation or policy defining the boundaries of shareholder power, overreach is inevitable.
In Singapore, the Temasek model draws a sharp line between state ownership and corporate management. The government and the president are expressly prohibited from interfering in business decisions. SA should adopt similar safeguards, insulating SOE boards from political interference and respecting their role as separate legal entities.
Politicised board appointments further complicate the situation. Too often, these are based on loyalty rather than expertise. Even competent appointees face pressure to prioritise political agendas over governance principles.
SA needs an overarching SOE law that harmonises the Companies Act with the PFMA, clarifies roles, and affirms the original, undelegated authority of boards. The current National State Enterprises Bill, while well-intentioned, still fails to provide the structural insulation boards need from shareholder interference.
We must also protect directors from arbitrary removal. Too often, boards are dissolved not for failing in their duties, but for refusing to carry out politically motivated instructions.
Other reforms are equally critical, including introducing mixed-ownership structures to invite external scrutiny and reduce political dominance; allowing for the piercing of the corporate veil when the legal personality of SOEs is abused; expanding derivative standing so that individuals acting in the public interest can litigate on behalf of SOEs, particularly when the state shareholder is implicated; and ending unconditional bailouts by ensuring that any state support is tied to sustainable, credible recovery plans.
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture laid bare the catastrophic consequences of political interference, mismanagement, and corruption in SOEs. Yet its findings remain largely unimplemented.
Norway and Singapore offer models of how SOEs can be run profitably and in the public interest. Both prioritise transparency, board independence, and clear separation between state ownership and management. SA must adapt these lessons to its context and act urgently.
The Presidential State-Owned Enterprises Council and the Government–Business Partnership are steps in the right direction, but they are not enough. Without enforceable rules, clear separation of roles, and real accountability for shareholder representatives, these initiatives risk being cosmetic.
We cannot afford to let SOEs remain political footballs. They belong to the public and must be run in the public interest, not as tools for short-term political advantage.
• Tong-Mongalo is a PhD candidate in commercial law at the University of Cape Town
