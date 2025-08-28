OPINION | Avail resources to spur multilingual research, teaching

Redressing linguicides that resulted in the marginalisation of indigenous languages is a prerequisite for decolonisation. The lack of funding for national language policies and, consequently, university language policies, present difficulties in implementing indigenous languages in university teaching and learning. Furthermore, there is lack of publishing platforms for these languages in SA.
A book with chapters written in five languages – Sepedi (Sesotho sa Leboa), English, Tshivenḓa, Xitsonga and isiXhosa – each offering unique insights into the cultural and linguistic dimensions of proverbs, is a testament that multilingual research, teaching and learning is possible when resources and platforms are made available.
The book is the result of a groundbreaking project by Unisa, inspired by the UN declaration of the Decade of Indigenous Languages (1922-1932), and SA’s revised language policy framework for higher education. The project aimed to investigate proverbial equivalence among SA’s 11 official languages, compiling over 200 common proverbs per language and digitising them into an online multilingual dictionary.
This culminated in the publication of Soshanguve Paremiology+:A Multilingual Approach by Aosis Scholarly Books, a book that explores the origins, meanings, and societal roles of proverbs across linguistic communities.
We believe that the introduction of African languages as languages of tuition and research will be successful if both government and universities offer platforms and make resources available for these languages. On the other hand, students and staff should acknowledge the importance of these languages in the ultimate objective of building a decolonised university that respects multilingualism.
We hope that future companion edition of Soshanguve Paremiology+ will embrace all SA official languages to complete the rainbow nation.
• Dr Letsoalo and Prof Ngoepe of Unisa are the editors of Soshanguve Paremiology+: A Multilingual Approach
OPINION | Avail resources to spur multilingual research, teaching
Image: Lulamile Feni
African languages have long been suppressed as a colonial tactic for identity erasure. In order to reverse and uproot this tactic, universities in SA took a deliberate stance towards the emancipation of African languages from pernicious marginalisation whose ultimate goal is complete annihilation.
As evidenced by a number of programmes, many universities in the country, including Unisa, have made language transformation a priority. In recent times, these initiatives have included the translation of teaching materials and generation of glossaries in various fields of study.
While these are laudable, there is a realisation that institutions of higher learning need to move beyond these initial initiatives and implement ways of realising the plans to introduce programmes that advance African languages as languages of research, teaching, and science, beyond being mere vehicles of translated Western ontologies.
When taking into account the function of African languages, especially in education, the standing of the 12 official languages in SA is skewed. It is alarming that the institution of African languages as equal languages of instruction, research, and communication in higher education has been a sluggish and hesitant process.
It can be accurately interpreted as the main sign that not much has changed since gaining political freedom from the colonial and racial past. It can be correctly taken as the prime indicator that very little change has happened since the attainment of political independence
In recent years, it has become evident that many universities in SA are battling with their language policies, in which is lodged the soul of the institution regarding power, race and language.
OPINION | Today's youth take the language struggle forward
Redressing linguicides that resulted in the marginalisation of indigenous languages is a prerequisite for decolonisation. The lack of funding for national language policies and, consequently, university language policies, present difficulties in implementing indigenous languages in university teaching and learning. Furthermore, there is lack of publishing platforms for these languages in SA.
A book with chapters written in five languages – Sepedi (Sesotho sa Leboa), English, Tshivenḓa, Xitsonga and isiXhosa – each offering unique insights into the cultural and linguistic dimensions of proverbs, is a testament that multilingual research, teaching and learning is possible when resources and platforms are made available.
The book is the result of a groundbreaking project by Unisa, inspired by the UN declaration of the Decade of Indigenous Languages (1922-1932), and SA’s revised language policy framework for higher education. The project aimed to investigate proverbial equivalence among SA’s 11 official languages, compiling over 200 common proverbs per language and digitising them into an online multilingual dictionary.
This culminated in the publication of Soshanguve Paremiology+:A Multilingual Approach by Aosis Scholarly Books, a book that explores the origins, meanings, and societal roles of proverbs across linguistic communities.
We believe that the introduction of African languages as languages of tuition and research will be successful if both government and universities offer platforms and make resources available for these languages. On the other hand, students and staff should acknowledge the importance of these languages in the ultimate objective of building a decolonised university that respects multilingualism.
We hope that future companion edition of Soshanguve Paremiology+ will embrace all SA official languages to complete the rainbow nation.
• Dr Letsoalo and Prof Ngoepe of Unisa are the editors of Soshanguve Paremiology+: A Multilingual Approach
Teachers-turned-publishers redefine early childhood learning materials
‘Pupils taught in mother tongue comprehend better, are more confident’
Proof is in my pupils’ results, says mother tongue learning champion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos