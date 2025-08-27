OPINION | It is hard to fathom why SA leaders bury their heads in the sand as xenophobic attacks continue

They ignore the fact that many South Africans are undocumented because of various historical and contemporary issues and struggles related to accessing services like home affairs. They base many of their strategies on hateful, intangible stereotypes like the belief that foreigners are dark, cannot speak local languages, or pronounce specific words.
The ideas around what it means to be South African are usually very linear and often prioritise Nguni culture and languages. So, if you are not light-skinned, Zulu/Nguni person, and without your ID, you find yourself at risk of being harmed or being denied services like healthcare.
We are too quick to forget the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic; illness does not care who you are, what race or nationality you are, it spreads and places all of us at risk. Denying foreigners access to healthcare, while many of them live in overcrowded black townships, places black South Africans in harm’s way and can lead to a public health crisis in areas where people were struggling to access healthcare long before the influx of foreigners in the country.
The deafening silence of our leaders is hard to fathom. EFF leaders remain among the few who condemn this violence, and call for a united Africa. It is believed this stance even cost the party support in the 2024 elections, but they continue to hold onto this important ethical stance, while more prominent leaders shy away from the issue.
Many of these leaders were themselves either born or raised in exile, and are direct beneficiaries of the kindness and sacrifice many African countries showed us during apartheid.
In this new climate of having to prove “South Africanness”, many of them would have their belonging questioned. But rather than call out the violence and put protections in place, while creating awareness on diverse complexities that create “South Africanness”, our leaders are silent.
What might perhaps be the most damaging and harmful to us as black South Africans, is that our Afrophobia disconnects us to valuable, self-affirming spiritual, social, historical, ecological and economic ties we have with the African continent.
We protect the colonial borders that tore our families and cultural groups apart. Our hate is a worship of the colonial shackles that dismembered our ancestors, histories and experiences and that still stifle us today.
* Dr Shange is a lecturer in the department of sociology, University of the Free State
The rising xenophobic violence and exclusion towards African nationals from outside SA is becoming an emotive issue that is impossible to unpack.
In the social media, “Trumpification” age we live in, truth-telling and evidence are secondary or even completely irrelevant against the loud, “smart-sounding opinions” rooted in lies and misinformation spread online.
Some use statistics to show that foreigners make up about 4% of our population, which is significant but not enough to account for our rising unemployment and the difficulty of South Africans to access social services and goods such as education and healthcare.
There are bigger challenges rooted in our incomplete revolution, rooted in coloniality, where resources and land were left at the hands of the white oppressor in exchange for “peace”. And there are bigger challenges rooted in corruption and poor governance. But many bury their heads in the sand and opt to believe the incomplete story that foreigners are our single greatest problem.
Many others have turned to history as a reminder of how African countries aided our armed Struggle and apartheid resistance, warning we might need the continent soon, and we would have alienated all of our neighbours if we continue down this path.
Others have turned to politics and economics, which show us the importance of having strong economic ties with neighbouring countries, to ensure growth and development. We saw this in part historically with the European Union, and we see it today with the rise of Asian markets like China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and others.
Some of the pluralistic approaches to the rapid growth of many of these Asian markets is in relaxing borders to enable the flow of people, ideas, technology, money and resources. But South Africans continue to respond by fighting for the isolating barriers put up by colonialism and apartheid in order to strengthen their cruel inhumane policies and stronghold against black people.
We often do this to our own detriment as black people and people of colour. Formations like Operation Dudula and March on March seldom march to white schools to demand that white people prove their citizenship and belonging. They do this in predominantly black or mixed areas, applying a self-imposed apartheid dompas system that limits our movements.
